Frogs O’ War Staff Picks: College Football Week 11

Big 12
Texas Tech Red Raiders at Kansas Jayhawks - Sat. Nov. 11, 11:00 AM, FS1
- Anthony: Red Raiders get the road upset! I have some ground to make up in our standings, so picks may get wild. This one just smells funny - Kansas has jumped into the Top 20 of the CFP rankings and riding high, but is only 4-point home favorites over 4-win TTU?
- Austin: Kansas continues to get the job done. This Jayhawks team has demonstrated the ability to win close games. Even without Jalon Daniels, I have a lot of faith in Kansas football.
- Drew: Kansas wins a weird one in the early window. I think this game is sneaky close but Lance Leipold leads his team to a win.
- Miles: I think this one comes down to turnovers. Jayhawks win a close one at home.
- Russ: Kansas takes an easy home win in Lawrence.
Baylor Bears at Kansas State Wildcats - Sat. Nov. 11, 11:00 AM, FS1
- Anthony: K-State by a billion. Will it be uglier than TCU’s game in Manhattan? Hard to imagine, but the Wildcats will try
- Austin: No brainer. Kansas State wins big against the Bears. The Wildcats have continuously beat up on subpar squads.
- Drew: Kansas State wins very comfortably here.
- Miles: Kansas State wins huge.
- Russ: The Bears have been awful this year. Kansas State coasts to a win.
Oklahoma State Cowboys at UCF Knights - Sat. Nov. 11, 2:30 PM, ESPN
- Anthony: Knights get a signature conference win a week after getting first Big 12 win last week. Again: why is a Top 15 team only favored by 3 vs. a 5-loss team?
- Austin: The Cowboys win again. This past weekend, Cincinnati rushed for nearly 250 yards against the Knight defense. Ollie Gordon II is about to have himself a day.
- Drew: Ollie Gordon continues to roll and the Cowboys hand UCF another conference loss.
- Miles: I think this one turns into a shootout, but the Cowboys find a way to win on the road.
- Russ: Oklahoma State is on fire right now. Cowboys earn another win here.
West Virginia Mountaineers at Oklahoma Sooners - Sat. Nov. 6:00 PM, FOX
- Anthony: Both teams holding onto a thread in the Big 12 race. OU is the better team, playing at home - Sooners bounce back.
- Austin: I probably put more thought into this one than I should have. Despite back-to-back losses, the Sooners are still a quality team. I have Oklahoma in this matchup.
- Drew: This game will be close but OU wins at home to keep their conference title game hopes alive.
- Miles: The Sooners on the road have been a completely different team than the Sooners at home. OU bounces back from their losses with a big win.
- Russ: I think the Mountaineers will battle, but the Sooners will survive for the win.
Cincinnati Bearcats at Houston Cougars - Sat. Nov. 11, 6:00 PM, FS1
- Anthony: Total toss-up here, can see anything happening in this one. I like Cinci WR Xzavier Henderson and he’ll have a monster day against this defense, but think Houston’s weapon’s for QB Donovan Smith are stronger as a unit and will score in bunches. Cougars win.
- Austin: Will Cincinnati finally get their first Big 12 win? I’ll go out on a limb and say the Bearcats narrowly defeat the Cougars.
- Drew: I’ll take the Cougars at home here. Cincinnati has been awful this season and while Houston hasn’t been great, I have more faith in Donovan Smith than I do in Emory Jones.
- Miles: The Cincinnati message boards and fan base are down bad. My understanding is that there are some issues in the locker room with the new coaching staff. Give me Houston.
- Russ: Houston builds on its overtime win over Baylor with another victory here.
Iowa State Cyclones at BYU Cougars - Sat. Nov. 11, 9:15 PM, ESPN
- Anthony: The trip to Provo is tough, but Iowa State is better and will get to bowl eligibility with the win
- Austin: This BYU team has cratered in recent weeks. The offense and defense have both been horrendous. I have the Cyclones in a bounce-back win.
- Drew: Iowa State has looked solid this year but BYU at home at night is a very tough road environment. Give me BYU.
- Miles: BYU at home at night. It’s a thing.
- Russ: Iowa State bounces back after a tough home loss against Kansas.
Top National Games
Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions - Sat. Nov. 11, 11:00 AM, FOX
- Anthony: Don’t think PSU is particularly good, but without Connor Stalions on the sideline, the Wolverines flounder on the road vs. a capable squad. JJ McCarthy’s Heisman campaign ends with multiple turnovers while Nittany Lion RBs Nicholas Singleton & Kaytron Allen each find the endzone. Michigan still makes the Playoff as it wins the only other meaningful game on its cupcake schedule.
- Austin: Michigan wins a close, low-scoring battle at Beaver Stadium. Although Penn State has been battle-tested, the Wolverines are the superior team.
- Drew: Michigan is having to deal with a lot of noise from outside of the program right now and James Franklin somewhat desperately needs a signature win in the year that was supposed to be the year for Penn State. Give me the Nittany Lions.
- Miles: Michigan shuts up all the doubters that are saying they haven’t played anyone.
- Russ: I badly want to take Penn State, but Drew Allar isn’t him. Michigan wins.
Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles - Sat. Nov. 11, 2:30 PM, ABC
- Anthony: Still not convinced FSU is National Champion-good, but it’s solid enough to be Convincingly Beat Miami At Home-good
- Austin: Florida State remains unbeaten as they knock off the Hurricanes at home.
- Drew: Florida State wins pretty easily here. Jordan Travis outplays Tyler Van Dyke by a significant margin in this one.
- Miles: Home field and coaching advantages go to Florida State. If Wilson and Coleman play the Noles win easily. If they’re still out, the Noles are on upset alert.
- Russ: Seminoles roll over the Hurricanes in ACC action.
Utah Utes at Washington Huskies - Sat. Nov. 11, 2:30 PM, FOX
- Anthony: Washington is a much better team, playing at home, should be straightforward, but Kyle Whittingham always gets his team up for these games. Still rolling with the Huskies
- Austin: The Huskies win at home. Washington has too much offensive firepower for most teams, and it’ll show up big time this weekend against a good Utah team.
- Drew: This feels like a game that Utah generally wins, but I don’t think they have the weapons to do it this year. Give me the Huskies, but I don’t feel great about it.
- Miles: If this game was in Salt Lake I’d take the red-hot Utes, but I think Washington finds a way to get it done at home.
- Russ: Washington remains near the top of college football with a win over Utah.
Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers - Sat. Nov. 11, 2:30 PM, CBS
- Anthony: Mizzou still recovering from the physical battle with Georgia and have to be let down a bit after again letting a chance to take down the champs slip through its hands. Tennessee gets to reap the benefits, Vols win.
- Austin: Tennessee gets it done in Columbia. However, this could quite frankly go either way. This was easily the most difficult choice of the week.
- Drew: I really want to pick Missouri since they have been a fun story to follow this year but after both Luther Burden and Brady Cook got banged up against Georgia last week, I have to go with the Vols.
- Miles: I’m interested to see how this one plays out. Tennessee has only played one team that can throw the ball (Alabama). Missouri’s star wide receiver Luther Burden went down with an injury against Georgia, so I think I have to take the Vols here.
- Russ: I’ll continue to take Tennessee until the Vols let me down.
Ole Miss Rebels at Georgia Bulldogs - Sat. Nov. 11, 6:00 PM, ESPN
- Anthony: Could this be the game that tips over the chaos dominoes? No, Dawgs halt the Lane Train between the hedges
- Austin: Georgia wins big. Ole Miss is good, but they aren’t world-beaters by any means. Four of their last five wins have come by a touchdown or less.
- Drew: Georgia continues to roll here. Ole Miss is good this year, but not beat Kirby Smart on the road good.
- Miles: As much as I’d love to see Kiffin finally get a signature win as a head coach I just don’t see it happening. Georgia keeps the streak alive.
- Russ: Georgia remains unbeaten with a victory over the Rebels.
USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks - Sat. Nov. 11, 9:30 PM, FOX
- Anthony: Even if Ducks’ top RB Bucky Irving is out with injury, Nashville’s Jordan James has also been a dominant back this season, scoring 9 TDs on nearly 8 yards per carry. He slices through the USC defense with ease and Oregon wins.
- Austin: Oregon wins in a shootout. Like every game USC plays, the score is going to be in the 40s or at least in the 30s. The Ducks are far too well-rounded to lose against a one-dimensional squad.
- Drew: The Oregon defense slows down Caleb Williams and the Trojans enough to win this one at home. Bo Nix also has a big day against an awful USC defense.
- Miles: Oregon is the most dangerous team in the country right now. I think they win this one BIG at home.
- Russ: Even with Alex Grinch gone, USC will not defend the Ducks. OU wins.
Frogs O’ War Pick ‘Em Leaderboard
You can get in on the action for Week Eleven HERE
Staff Standings
Overall Season Win %
- Drew: 69%
- Russ: 67%
- Miles: 60%
- Austin: 58%
- Anthony: 57%
Loading comments...