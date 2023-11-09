TCU News: “Same mindset like last year. It’s just different results this year.”

Football

Sonny Dykes Opens Up About 'Final' Longhorns Matchup | Yardbarker

TCU's head football coach, Sonny Dykes thinks that fans are putting more pressure on the matchup than need be. Dykes mentioned that nothing will change in practice for the Horned Frogs in terms of getting ready to host the Longhorns this upcoming weekend. “It certainly doesn’t change our preparation or anything like that," Dykes said. "It’s probably more of a thing for the fans honestly than it is for the players."

Big game in November with Texas still in CFP talk is what Sarkisian envisioned, like TCU last year | AP News

Now 52 weeks later, Texas will try to avoid having its playoff hopes ended in the last scheduled meeting between the instate foes. TCU, 8-3 against the Longhorns since joining them in the Big 12, is just trying to get bowl eligible. “Our mindset this week, overall and so far this season, really we’re trying to go 1-0 each week ... then see where we end up at the end of the season,” TCU senior linebacker Jamoi Hodge said. ”Same mindset like last year. It’s just different results this year.”

Four Players Score in Double Figures to Lead TCU Past TAMU-Kingsville | TCU Athletics

TCU revved its offensive engines once more on Wednesday inside Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs drained 14 three-pointers – their most in a game in five seasons – and rolled to an 86-48 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville before an announced crowd of 1,450 spectators.

Why 'Powerful' Texas Front Seven Could Cause Problems for TCU | MSN

The Longhorns now have one of their most complete units in possibly a decade, as the defensive front has become a major strength for them in stopping the run and also in getting pressure on the quarterback. “It’s easy to see on tape. That’s the thing about it," Dykes said. "When you turn the tape on, you can see how big, how powerful, how strong, and how deep the group is."

Basketball

TCU to stress tighter defense with Omaha up next | CBSSports.com