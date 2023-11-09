TCU News: “Same mindset like last year. It’s just different results this year.”

Football
Sonny Dykes Opens Up About 'Final' Longhorns Matchup | Yardbarker
TCU's head football coach, Sonny Dykes thinks that fans are putting more pressure on the matchup than need be. Dykes mentioned that nothing will change in practice for the Horned Frogs in terms of getting ready to host the Longhorns this upcoming weekend.
“It certainly doesn’t change our preparation or anything like that," Dykes said. "It’s probably more of a thing for the fans honestly than it is for the players."
Big game in November with Texas still in CFP talk is what Sarkisian envisioned, like TCU last year | AP News
Now 52 weeks later, Texas will try to avoid having its playoff hopes ended in the last scheduled meeting between the instate foes. TCU, 8-3 against the Longhorns since joining them in the Big 12, is just trying to get bowl eligible.
“Our mindset this week, overall and so far this season, really we’re trying to go 1-0 each week ... then see where we end up at the end of the season,” TCU senior linebacker Jamoi Hodge said. ”Same mindset like last year. It’s just different results this year.”
Four Players Score in Double Figures to Lead TCU Past TAMU-Kingsville | TCU Athletics
TCU revved its offensive engines once more on Wednesday inside Schollmaier Arena.
The Horned Frogs drained 14 three-pointers – their most in a game in five seasons – and rolled to an 86-48 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville before an announced crowd of 1,450 spectators.
Why 'Powerful' Texas Front Seven Could Cause Problems for TCU | MSN
The Longhorns now have one of their most complete units in possibly a decade, as the defensive front has become a major strength for them in stopping the run and also in getting pressure on the quarterback.
“It’s easy to see on tape. That’s the thing about it," Dykes said. "When you turn the tape on, you can see how big, how powerful, how strong, and how deep the group is."
Basketball
TCU to stress tighter defense with Omaha up next | CBSSports.com
That led to 21 fast-break points and 58 points in the paint, along with 22 points off turnovers. All were encouraging for Dixon, but he remains intent on getting his team to a similar high point on the defensive end. Southern shot 44.6 percent from the field and tallied 11 second-chance points.
“I’m trying to explain to our guys that we need to get better defensively,” Dixon said. “I don’t think they realize how deficient we are defensively. We started our best five (defenders), and (Southern) was scoring from the beginning.”
