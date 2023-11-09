Non-Rev Roundup: TCU beach volleyball duo wins gold at AVCA National Championship

Beach Volleyball

Hailey Hamlett and Lina Khmil of TCU Beach Volleyball won a National Championship for the Frogs at the AVCA Pairs Beach National Championship Tournament this past Sunday in Huntsville, Alabama! Hamlett and Khmil went undefeated during the tournament, going 8-0 on the weekend. The pair went 3-0 in pool play to finish first in their pool thanks to wins over pairs from ULM, Washington, and Stetson, all in straight sets.

Hamlett and Khmil worked their way to the semifinals with a comeback win over LBSU with a score of 20-22, 21-16, 15-8, and a straight sets win over FIU with a score of 21-14, 21-12. The Frogs next faced UCLA with a trip to the national championship meet on the line and came back to win after losing the first set with a score of 12-21, 21-13, 15-10. In the championship match, Hamlett and Khmil took down Stanford in three sets with a score of 21-17, 19-21, 15-12 to win gold.

The win at AVCA Beach Pairs National Championship wrapped up the fall season for the Frogs who will kick off their spring regular season in Houston against Houston Christian on Feb. 24.

Swimming and Diving

TCU Women’s Swimming and Diving won in dominant fashion this past Friday against New Mexico State in Fort Worth with a final team score of 185-56. Horned Frogs were the top finisher in every event on Friday, sweeping the meet. The Frogs relay team of Tania Quaglieri, Claire Chahbandour, Morgan Gore, and Serena Gould won the 400-meter medley relay thanks to a time of 3:48.89. Kara Church picked up the win in the 1000-yard freestyle behind a time of 10:15.63. Mikayla Popham was the next winner for the Frogs as she took first in the 200-yard freestyle.

The women's team takes down New Mexico State

Olivia Rhodes took gold in the 50-yard freestyle thanks to a great time of 23.57. Nina Vadovicova secured a win for TCU in the 200-yard IM with a solid time of 2:07.01. Anna Kwong finished first in the three-meter and one-meter dive thanks to scores of 312.38 and 271.05 respectively. Alessandra Senis won the 200-yard butterfly for the Frogs behind a very good time of 2:06.06. Rhodes won her second event of the day in the 100-yard freestyle thanks to an excellent time of 51.59. Rylee Moore finished first in the 200-yard backstroke with a good time of 2:03.33.

Church picked up her second win of the day, this time in the 500-yard freestyle behind a time of 4:59.86. Chahbandour earned her first individual win of the meet in the 200-yard breaststroke thanks to a time of 2:20.43. The 400-yard freestyle team of Vadovicova, Quaglieri, Amanda Ulicny, and Sydney Inman completed the sweep for the Frogs with a winning time of 3:30.02. The Frogs will be back in action for a meet with the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri beginning next Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Rifle

No. 2-ranked TCU Rifle had back-to-back meets against the number three-ranked team in the nation in Alaska Fairbanks, this past Saturday and Sunday. The Frogs won both meets by scores of 4,731-4,710 and 4,746-4,721 respectively.

Katie Zaun fired the top score on Saturday from either school with an aggregate score of 1186. Zaun tied for the top individual score in smallbore and air rifle with scores of 589 and 597 respectively. Tied for Zaun for the top score in smallbore was Stephanie Grundsoe who fired the second-best score of all shooters on Saturday, finishing just one point behind Zaun in air rifle. Jeanne Haverhill had the fourth-best aggregate score on Saturday, firing an 1182 on the day.

TCU turns in its best outing of the season, shooting a season-high aggregate of 4,746 and produces six of the top 10 individual marks.



1. Zaun - 1195 (Career High)

2. Grundsoee - 1190

4. Haverhill - 1183 (Career High)

7. Schuett - 1177

9. Allan - 1176

9. Hogan - 1176#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/6aQCXwULb6 — TCU Rifle (@TCURifle) November 5, 2023

Haverhill was consistent through both events with the fifth-best score in smallbore firing a 587 and the sixth-best score in air rifle firing a 595. Nina Schuett was the final Frog in the top five on Saturday with an aggregate score of 1182 to tie Haverhill for fourth place. Schuett fired the fourth-best score in smallbore with a 588 and the seventh-best score in air rifle with a 594. Zaun and Grundsoe had the top two scores from either school on Sunday as well with aggregate scores of 1195 and 1190 respectively.

Zaun had the top score in both events on Sunday with scores of 596 and 599 in smallbore and air rifle respectively. Grundsoe was right behind Zaun in both events in second place in both smallbore and air rifle with scores of 592 and 598 respectively. Haverhill was the third Frog to finish in the top five overall shooters on Sunday with an aggregate score of 1183 to tie for third place individually. Haverhill fired a 586 to finish in fifth place in smallbore and she fired a 597 to finish in third place in air rifle, just two points off of the top score in the event. TCU Rifle’s next meet takes place on Nov. 12 in El Paso against UTEP.