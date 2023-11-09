Frogs Up Podcast: Texas Longhorns Preview

TCU Football will host the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday for the last time as members of the Big 12. The Horned Frogs are looking to end Texas’ Big 12 & Playoff hopes while pushing for bowl eligibility. Can TCU stop the arsenal of Longhorn weapons? Can TCU move the ball against a dominant Texas front?

Men’s Basketball opened the 2023-24 campaign with a dominant victory over Southern. Micah Peavy & JaKobe Coles were terrific in the starting lineup, while newcomers Avery Anderson III and Trevian Tennyson provided a big boost from the bench.

Women’s Basketball delivered a marvelous debut for new Head Coach Mark Campbell, as the transfer class he brought in dazzled, including Madison Conner exploding for 30 points and 11 rebounds while Sedona Prince delivered a 15-10 double-double

Previewing Big 12 Football Week 11, where the five ranked teams are all facing unranked opponents for an opportunity for a major standings shakeup if any were to fall.

With non-Football early signing day this week, TCU brought in the No. 4 overall Baseball class and the No. 11 overall Men’s Basketball class.

