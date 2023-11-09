Women’s Basketball: TCU rolls over Texas A&M-Kingsville

The TCU women’s basketball team showcased its shooting talents during Wednesday evening’s nonconference battle against Texas A&M-Kingsville. The Horned Frogs converted a season-best 14 3-point shots, with guard Madison Conner draining five triples as TCU rolled for an 86-48 win to remain undefeated. Sophomore forward Aaliyah Roberson drilled three triples off the bench for the Horned Frogs (2-0, 0-0 Big 12), who shot 50.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc in the win. TCU will return home for another nonconference game this weekend, with the Horned Frogs hosting Rice on Sunday.

TCU dominated the early portion of Wednesday’s game, surging ahead 27-10 after the first quarter and earning a 49-16 halftime lead. The Horned Frog defense forced 16 turnovers, with TCU scoring 26 points off turnovers in the game. TCU also scored 29 points off the bench and 26 points in the paint while adding 20 fast break points and 14 second-chance points. The Arizona transfer Conner led all scorers with 22 points, while Oregon transfer Sedona Prince recorded her second straight double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Stanford transfer Agnes Emma-Nnopu added a double-double of her own, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds while grabbing a team-high four steals on defense.

A CLINIC in ball movement



That's 10 three-pointers now for the Frogs and five from Madi#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/XkqAht3XPw — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) November 9, 2023

Roberson led all bench scorers with 11 points for the Horned Frogs, who outrebounded Texas A&M-Kingsville 42-25 and dished out 20 assists on the offensive end. TCU snagged 11 steals and blocked seven shots in the win, limiting Texas A&M-Kingsville to 33.3 percent shooting from the floor and 25.9 percent shooting from 3-point range. Baylor transfer Jaden Owens led the Horned Frogs in assists for the second straight game, finishing with six total.