Preview & Game Thread: TCU Basketball vs. Omaha

TCU came out with a bang to open the 2023-24 season, earning a dominant 108-75 victory over the Southern Jaguars. TCU was led in Game 1 by Micah Peavy’s 21 points with JaKobe Coles adding 17 points and 7 rebounds in the win. The Horned Frogs are back in Schollmaier Arena Thursday night against the Omaha Mavericks.

Omaha comes in following a win over NAIA squad Doane. The Mavericks were selected seventh in the nine-team Summit League. Omaha is powered by Frankie Fidler, the 6’7” forward who averaged just under 17 points per game last season and was named to the All-Summit League First Team. The Mavericks had three players score in double digits in its opener, with forwards Nick Davis and Marquel Sutton joining Fidler atop the box score.

Can the Horned Frogs improve to 2-0 on the season and continue its impressive play from the opener? Join the conversation in the comments as we follow tonight’s game!

GAME 2: VS. OMAHA MAVERICKS

NOV. 9 | SCHOLLMAIER ARENA (6,800) | FORT WORTH, TX | 7 PM

How to watch & listen:

Broadcast: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Online Streaming: WatchESPN // ESPN App

Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge Analyst: Colin Boddicker

Radio: AM 570 KLIF

Online Radio: HFTV // TuneIn // Varsity Sirius XM: 382

Play-By-Play: Jeff Williams Analyst: Bingo Merriex

Series History:

Series: TCU leads 1-0

First Meeting: TCU won 99-66 (11/20/17) in Fort Worth

Winning Streak: TCU, W1

Dixon vs. Omaha: 1-0

Rankings:

TCU

AP: RV

Coaches: RV

KenPom: 28

T-Rank: 19

Haslam: 16

Omaha

AP: NR

Coaches: NR

KenPom: 277

T-Rank: 288

Haslam: 282

Spread: TCU -26.5

Point Total: 151.5

PrizePicks Player Projections:

Points:

Avery Anderson III: 13.5

JaKobe Coles: 13.5

Jameer Nelson Jr.: 13.5

Micah Peavy: 15.5

Assists: