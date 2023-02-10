Frogs O’ War Podcast: TCU Basketball Panic or Patience?

TCU Basketball is on a two-game losing streak with two top-15 opponents up next. Anthony North is joined by Drew Carlton in his podcast debut to break down what has gone wrong with the Frogs and what they need to show going forward.

Also covered:

2023 TCU Football schedule reveal

Conference realignment - what’s next for the Big 12?

TCU Men’s Tennis 3 straight road victories over Top-15 opponents

Nine Frogs invited to NFL Combine

