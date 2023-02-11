Game Thread: #17 TCU Basketball vs. #14 Baylor

The TCU Horned Frogs earned one of its signature wins of the season back in January, taking down the Baylor Bears in Waco with a Chuck O’Bannon shot in the final seconds before a Xavier Cork block sealed it at the final bell. It was a stretch for that contributed to a three-game losing streak for Baylor as the Bears struggled with injuries entering conference play. Now the tables have turned and the Horned Frogs are at risk of a three-game losing streak while struggling with injuries to starters Mike Miles Jr. and Eddie Lampkin. It’ll be a huge game in Schollmaier on Saturday as both squads jockey for position in the Big 12 race and battle for NCAA Tournament seeding.

GAME 25: VS. BAYLOR BEARS

FEB. 11 | | SCHOLLMAIER ARENA (6,800) | FORT WORTH, TX| 3 PM

How to watch & listen:

Broadcast: ESPN2

Online Streaming: WatchESPN // ESPN App

Play-By-Play: Mark Neely Analyst: Fran Fraschilla

Radio: KLIF 570 AM | XM/SXM: 83/83

Online Radio: HFTV // TuneIn // Varsity

Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge Analyst: John Denton

Series History:

Series: Baylor leads 103-86

In Fort Worth: TCU leads 45-43

First Meeting: Baylor won 37-6 (1908-09) in Waco

Last Meeting: TCU won 88-87 (1/4/23) in Waco

Winning Streak: TCU, W1

Dixon vs. Baylor: 5-7

Rankings:

TCU

AP: 17

Coaches: 19

KenPom: 24

NET: 24

BU

AP: 14

Coaches: 12

KenPom: 13

NET: 11

Moneyline: TCU: -105; Baylor: -115

Spread: Baylor: -1

Point Total: 149

TCU vs. Baylor Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Adam Flagler Baylor 14.5 2.5 4 Jalen Bridges Baylor 10.5 7.5 - Keyontae George Baylor 17.5 4.5 2.5

GAME NOTES:

No. 17 TCU will attempt a season sweep of Baylor when the No. 14 ranked Bears come to Schollmaier Arena for a 3 p.m. tip on Saturday. The game will be shown on ESPN2.

During the first half, TCU will recognize the TCU team that won the 1968 Southwest Conference Championship.

TCU is ranked for a program-record 10th consecutive week in the AP Top 25 Poll.

TCU had 17 wins through its first 22 games for the first time since the 1997-98 season when it was 27-4.

TCU is 4-3 against AP Top 25 teams this season. Last season, TCU had a program record five wins over the Top 25.

TCU is 5-6 against NET Q1 opponents. Last season, TCU was 8-8 in Q1 games.

Of TCU’s 31 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 17 have come in the seven seasons under Dixon.

Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr. is averaging 18.1 points per game which ranks second in the Big 12. Miles has missed the last three games due to a right knee hyperextension.

Miles was named a Top 10 candidate for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award on Monday and to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team on Thursday.

Emanuel Miller ranks 14th in the Big 12 with 13.1 points per game.

Miller leads the Big 12 in shooting at 55.0 percent and is sixth in the conference in rebounding at 6.5 per game.

Damion Baugh has led/tied the Frogs in assists in 15 of the last 18 games.

Baugh’s 5.2 assists per game rank third in the Big 12 in conference games only.

Baugh has scored in double figures in eight-straight games and in 12 of his last 13.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 6.3 rebounds per game.

Lampkin leads the Big 12 with 3.1 offensive rebounds per game.

Lampkin brings down 16.1 percent of all TCU missed shots, which ranks 13th nationally.

JaKobe Coles is averaging 13.8 points and shooting 52.6 percent in the last four games.

TCU leads the nation with 20.3 fastbreak points per game. Last season, TCU’s fastbreak average was 10.6.

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game.

TCU has improved it’s assist/turnover radio this season (1.33/2nd in Big 12) from a year ago (0.94/8th).

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and 15th nationally with a +4.2 turnover margin.

TCU’s 12.2 turnovers per game is the second fewest in the Big 12 and 15th fewest nationally.

TCU leads the Big 12 in shooting percentage in conference games only (47.1).

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 and 15th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (93.7).

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and 25th nationally with 4.9 blocked shots per game.

TCU is 11-2 at home this season and 4-1 at home in the Big 12.

Under Jamie Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 88-31 overall and 32-26 in Big 12 games.

TCU is 36-7 as a ranked team at home and 19-5 as a ranked team at home under Dixon.

LAST TIME OUT

Damion Baugh led four Horned Frogs in double figures in TCU 82-61 loss at No. 12 Kansas State on Tuesday.

Baugh had 16 points. JaKobe Coles and Micah Peavy had 11 points and Emanuel Miller scored 10.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Baylor has won eight of its last nine games and is coming off an 82-72 win over Oklahoma.

Freshman guard Keyontae George ranks third in the Big 12 with 18.0 points per game.

UP NEXT

TCU plays at Iowa State at 8 p.m. on Wednesday on ESPNU.