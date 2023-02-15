Game Thread: #22 TCU Basketball at #19 Iowa State

As it turns out, you cannot simply survive losing the Preseason Player of the Year for extended time during a brutal stretch in the nation’s toughest conference as the TCU Horned Frogs are now nursing a 3-game losing streak after blowing a double-digit lead to Baylor in Fort Worth over the weekend. While there have been indications that Miles’ return could be imminent - Miles himself has refuted any such suggestion - and in any case the Big 12 schedule does not relent. Tonight TCU is headed to Hilton Coliseum where even elite teams at full-strength have difficulty - the Cyclones have knocked off Baylor, Texas, Kansas State, and Kansas in Ames already this season. After that massive win over the Jayhawks that had it atop the Big 12 standings, ISU is on it’s own losing streak, having dropped contests against West Virginia and Oklahoma State.

The Cyclones toppled the Frogs in Fort Worth in January as Gabe Kalscheur knocked down a three-pointer in the final seconds after TCU had taken a late lead. Iowa State is coming of its worst shooting performance of the season as OK State held it to 35.1% while ISU missed 10 free throws. These two squads are straddling the fence between a 4 and 5-seed while being separated by just one game in the conference standings. Will the Frogs leap back into the Big 12 and top-4 seed race or will it be the Cyclones earning a season sweep over TCU?

You can read our full Game Preview before tip-off and join us in the comments section below as we cover today’s contest.

GAME 26: AT IOWA STATE CYCLONES

FEB. 15 | HILTON COLISEUM (14,356) | AMES, IA | 8 PM

How to watch & listen:

Broadcast: ESPNU

Online Streaming: WatchESPN // ESPN App

Play-By-Play: Rich Hollenberg Analyst: Kevin Lehman

Radio: KLIF 570 AM | XM/SXM: 84/84

Online Radio: HFTV // TuneIn // Varsity

Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge Analyst: John Denton

Series History:

Series: Iowa State leads 15-13

In Ames: ISU leads 7-5

First Meeting: ISU won 91-90 (12/14/1974) in Ames

Last Meeting: ISU won 69-67 (1/7/23) in Fort Worth Winning

Streak: ISU, W2

Dixon vs. ISU: 9-5

Rankings:

TCU

AP: 22

Coaches: 24

KenPom: 22

NET: 21

ISU

AP: 19

Coaches: 18

KenPom: 17

NET: 16

Moneyline: TCU: +155; ISU: -180

Spread: ISU: -3.5

Point Total: 134.5

TCU at Iowa State Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Caleb Grill ISU 8.5 4.5 - Gabe Kalscheur ISU 13.5 3 - Jaren Holmes ISU 13.5 4.5 4 Tamin Lipsey ISU 8.5 4.5 5

GAME NOTES:

No. 22 TCU will play three games over the next six days, beginning Wednesday at 8 p.m. at No. 19 Iowa State.

TCU is ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll for the 11th consecutive week, extending its program record.

TCU had 17 wins through its first 22 games for the first time since the 1997-98 season when it was 27-4.

TCU is 4-4 against AP Top 25 teams this season. Last season, TCU had a program record five wins over the Top 25.

TCU is 5-7 against NET Q1 opponents. Last season, TCU was 8-8 in Q1 games.

Of TCU’s 31 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 17 have come in the seven seasons under Dixon.

Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr. is averaging 18.1 points per game, but has missed the last four games due to a right knee hyperextension.

Emanuel Miller ranks 15th in the Big 12 with 13.2 points per game.

Miller leads the Big 12 in shooting at 55.5 percent and is seventh in the conference in rebounding at 6.3 per game.

Damion Baugh has led/tied the Frogs in assists in eight-straight games and in 16 of the last 19.

Baugh’s 5.5 assists per game rank third in the Big 12.

Baugh has scored in double figures in nine-straight games and in 13 of his last 14.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 6.3 rebounds per game. He missed the last game due to a funeral. Ø Lampkin leads the Big 12 with 3.1 offensive rebounds per game.

Lampkin brings down 16.2 percent of all TCU missed shots, which ranks 11th nationally.

JaKobe Coles is averaging 14.0 points and shooting 60.5 percent in the last five games. He had 15 points vs. Baylor.

TCU leads the nation with 20.0 fastbreak points per game. Last season, TCU’s fastbreak average was 10.6.

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game.

TCU has improved it’s assist/turnover radio this season (1.33/3rd in Big 12) from a year ago (0.94/8th).

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 and 19th nationally with a +4.0 turnover margin.

TCU’s 12.2 turnovers per game is the second fewest in the Big 12 and 15th fewest nationally.

TCU leads the Big 12 in shooting percentage in conference games only (47.6).

TCU ranks fourth in the Big 12 and 19th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (93.7).

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and 24th nationally with 4.9 blocked shots per game.

LAST TIME OUT

Baylor made five of its last six field goal attempts to beat TCU, which led the majority of the second half, 72-68, Saturday at Schollmaier Arena. The Frogs led by as many as 10, with 9:13 to play.

The Horned Frogs won the rebounding battle, 32-26, and outshot the Bears, 52.8 percent to 46.3 percent.

TCU used its 13th different starting lineup, which is the most among all major conferences.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Iowa State has lost four of its last five games, including its last two games. The Cyclones are coming off a 56-54 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday in their first loss at home this season (12-1).

Jaren Holmes leads the team with 13.5 points per game and Gabe Kalscheur averages 12.7 points per game.

ISU leads the Big 12 and ranks 17th nationally in defense, allowing 61.8 points per game.

UP NEXT

TCU hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday at 1 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.