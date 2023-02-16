 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TCU Men’s Tennis to open ITA Men’s Tennis Indoor National Championship

Defending Champion Horned Frogs will take on 14-seed Baylor in the opening round on Friday morning

By Anthony North
Jake Fearnley & Luc Fomba look to repeat as ITA Indoor National Champions
TCU Athletics

As the reigning ITA Indoor National Champions, the TCU Men’s Tennis squad enters the 2023 Tournament with a target on its back. The Horned Frogs earned the 3-seed in the Tournament after an undefeated indoor season that featured road wins over three ranked opponents also in the bracket in Chicago: 12-seed Tennessee, 10-seed North Carolina, and 14-seed Baylor. The Frogs open the Tournament on Friday morning with a rematch against those same Baylor Bears, who reached the semi-final of this Tournament last season.

2023 ITA Indoor National Championship Bracket

TCU advanced into this Championships portion of the tournament for the fifth consecutive year by winning its regional hosted in Fort Worth with 4-0 sweeps over Gonzaga and Texas Tech in January. The tournament will be live streamed for free on the Cracked Racquets YouTube Channel, starting with battle between Baylor & TCU at 9:00 AM Central on Friday February 17th

While s single elimination event, there is a consolation bracket so each attendee will play at least 3 matches while in Chicago. The Frogs will take on either 6-seed South Carolina or 11-seed Georgia on Saturday. If the Frogs continue to extend its nation’s-best 20-match indoor winning streak a few more days, they could be back in the Championship Final on Monday February 20th at Noon.

