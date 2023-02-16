TCU Men’s Tennis to open ITA Men’s Tennis Indoor National Championship

As the reigning ITA Indoor National Champions, the TCU Men’s Tennis squad enters the 2023 Tournament with a target on its back. The Horned Frogs earned the 3-seed in the Tournament after an undefeated indoor season that featured road wins over three ranked opponents also in the bracket in Chicago: 12-seed Tennessee, 10-seed North Carolina, and 14-seed Baylor. The Frogs open the Tournament on Friday morning with a rematch against those same Baylor Bears, who reached the semi-final of this Tournament last season.

TCU advanced into this Championships portion of the tournament for the fifth consecutive year by winning its regional hosted in Fort Worth with 4-0 sweeps over Gonzaga and Texas Tech in January. The tournament will be live streamed for free on the Cracked Racquets YouTube Channel, starting with battle between Baylor & TCU at 9:00 AM Central on Friday February 17th

While s single elimination event, there is a consolation bracket so each attendee will play at least 3 matches while in Chicago. The Frogs will take on either 6-seed South Carolina or 11-seed Georgia on Saturday. If the Frogs continue to extend its nation’s-best 20-match indoor winning streak a few more days, they could be back in the Championship Final on Monday February 20th at Noon.