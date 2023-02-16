TCU TE Geor’Quarius Spivey enters transfer portal

TCU tight end Geor’Quarius Spivey has reportedly entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Horned Frogs. The redshirt senior appeared in a local interview with KNOE8 Sports Director Aaron Dietrich last month and indicated his desire to return for the 2023 season. Spivey has one more year of eligibility remaining for his collegiate career.

Spivey recorded 11 catches for 136 yards and one touchdown during the 2022 season. The former Mississippi State transfer played in 10 games with three starts during the 2021 season, totaling three receptions. A former four-star prospect, Spivey began his career in Starkville, spending three seasons with the Bulldogs before transferring to Fort Worth, where he began his TCU career under former Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson.