Frogball returns this weekend as TCU baseball prepares to take on Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Missouri in the 2023 College Baseball Showdown. Russ Hodges takes the reigns on the podcast this week, discussing TCU baseball’s season-opening series as well as TCU basketball’s continued struggles and news from TCU’s football and tennis programs.
Filed under:
Frogs O’ War Podcast: Frogball Has Arrived
