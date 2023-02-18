Game Thread: #22 TCU Basketball vs. Oklahoma State

Could it be true, will the Horned Frogs really return to full strength with preseasons Big 12 Player of the Year and member of Naismith Midseason Team, Mike Miles, Jr. back on the court? According to reports, that have subsequently been confirmed by Miles himself, Miles has been fully cleared to return to action and expects to play Saturday against Oklahoma State. It will be a much welcomed addition as the Frogs have dropped its last four contests and have just one victory in its last six contests. One of those losses without Miles came in Stillwater against Oklahoma State where TCU had the lead with under four minutes to play, but let the game slip from its grasp in the end. Will the return to Schollmaier and the return of Miles be enough to overcome the dominance that Kalib Boone displayed in the first battle or will the Frogs continue to tumble down the standings towards the NCAA Tournament Bubble.

GAME 26: VS OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

FEB. 18 | SCHOLLMAIER ARENA (6,800) | FORT WORTH, TX| 1 PM

How to watch & listen:

Broadcast: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Online Streaming: WatchESPN // ESPN App

Play-By-Play: Ted Emrich Analyst: Bryndon Manzer

Radio: KLIF 570 AM | XM/SXM: 121/954

Online Radio: HFTV // TuneIn // Varsity

Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge Analyst: John Denton

Series History:

Series: OSU leads 29-12

In Fort Worth: OSU leads 9-7

First Meeting: OSU won 48-22 (1917-18) in Fort Worth

Last Meeting: OSU won 79-73 (2/4/23) in Stillwater

Winning Streak: OSU, W1

Dixon vs. OSU: 11-8

Rankings:

TCU

AP: 22

Coaches: 24

KenPom: 25

NET: 25

OSU

AP: RV

Coaches: RV

KenPom: 29

NET: 33

Moneyline: TCU: -320; OSU: +265

Spread: TCU: -7

Point Total: 141.5

TCU vs. OK State Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Damion Baugh TCU 13.5 4.5 5.5 Bryce Thompson OSU 12.5 3.5 - John-Michael Wright OSU 12.5 - - Kalib Boone OSU 14.5 6.5 -

GAME NOTES:

No. 22 TCU will play three of its next four games at home beginning Saturday against Oklahoma State at 1 p.m.

TCU is ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll for the 11th consecutive week, extending its program record.

TCU had 17 wins through its first 22 games for the first time since the 1997-98 season when it was 27-4.

TCU is 4-5 against AP Top 25 teams this season. Last season, TCU had a program record five wins over the Top 25.

TCU is 5-8 against NET Q1 opponents. Last season, TCU was 8-8 in Q1 games.

Of TCU’s 31 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 17 have come in the seven seasons under Dixon.

Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr. is averaging 18.1 points per game, but has missed the last five games due to a right knee hyperextension.

Emanuel Miller ranks 15th in the Big 12 with 12.7 points per game.

Miller leads the Big 12 in shooting at 55.4 percent and is seventh in the conference in rebounding at 6.2 per game.

Damion Baugh has led/tied the Frogs in assists in nine-straight games and in 17 of the last 20.

Baugh’s 5.7 assists per game rank third in the Big 12.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 6.0 rebounds per game.

Lampkin leads the Big 12 with 3.0 offensive rebounds per game.

Lampkin brings down 15.5 percent of all TCU missed shots, which ranks 14th nationally.

JaKobe Coles is averaging 12.8 points in the last five games.

TCU leads the nation with 19.7 fastbreak points per game. Last season, TCU’s fastbreak average was 10.6.

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game.

TCU has improved its assist/turnover radio this season (1.32/3rd in Big 12) from a year ago (0.94/8th).

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 and 19th nationally with a +3.9 turnover margin.

TCU’s 12.3 turnovers per game is the third fewest in the Big 12.

TCU leads the Big 12 in shooting percentage in conference games only (47.5).

TCU ranks fourth in the Big 12 and 18th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (93.6).

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and 26th nationally with 4.8 blocked shots per game.

TCU is 11-3 at home this season and 4-2 at home in the Big 12.

Under Jamie Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 88-32 overall and 32-27 in Big 12 games.

TCU is 36-8 as a ranked team at home and 19-6 as a ranked team at home under Dixon.

LAST TIME OUT

TCU dropped its fourth-straight game in a 70-59 loss at No. 19 Iowa State Wednesday in Hilton Coliseum.

TCU shot 46.2 percent from the field, the highest in its last four road games.

Shahada Wells led TCU with 15 points. Micah Peavy had 13 points.

TCU used its 14th different starting lineup, which is the most among all major conferences.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Oklahoma State snapped its five-game winning streak on Tuesday with a loss to No. 5 Kansas, 87-76.

Kalib Boone scored a career-high 27 points against the Jayhawks and averages a team-best 12.5 points per game.

OSU ranks sixth in the nation in opponent field goal percentage at 38.9 percent.

UP NEXT

TCU hosts No. 5 Kansas on Monday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.