TCU 100, Oklahoma State 75: Mikey’s Back, Tell A Friend

Standout guard Mike Miles Jr. made his triumphant return from a hyperextended knee Saturday afternoon, looking sharp with 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting in 35 minutes as the TCU men’s basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 100-75 home win over Oklahoma State. The Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-7 Big 12) clinch a season split with the Cowboys and will return home on Monday for a highly anticipated rematch against No. 5 Kansas.

Big ovation for Mike Miles’ return to TCU’s lineup. pic.twitter.com/f1qla3ZEII — Marshall Scott (@MarshallScottOK) February 18, 2023

Six TCU athletes finished in double figures including Emanuel Miller, who led the Horned Frogs with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting while adding five rebounds and five assists. Damion Baugh recorded his third double-double over the last six games, scoring 16 points and dishing out a season-best 11 assists. Micah Peavy totaled 10 points and four rebounds as the 6-foot-7 wing continues to start in place of Chuck O’Bannon Jr., who tacked on 12 points and went 4-for-6 from the field off the bench. Shahada Wells ran up the score down the stretch, ultimately finishing with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting with four assists in the win. The TCU bench outscored the Oklahoma State bench 39-22 and the Horned Frogs shot a tremendous 68.4 percent from the field. TCU was also 53.3 percent from 3-point range.

Column: Mike Miles Jr might be the most valuable player in the country. TCU has its MVP back and now everything's back on the table for the Horned Frogshttps://t.co/NExtS3CW86 — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) February 19, 2023

With Miles Jr. and Eddie Lampkin Jr. both starting, TCU took the early lead and never looked back, building a 47-27 halftime advantage before cruising over the Cowboys during the second half, where a layup from Wells with 20 seconds remaining put the Horned Frogs at the century mark for the game. Oklahoma State struggled with foul trouble early on, with forward Kalib Boone sidelined for several minutes due to a pair of early fouls. With Boone on the bench for large chunks of time, TCU attacked the glass, ultimately outrebounding the Cowboys 33-21 and 24-13 on the defensive end. The Horned Frogs moved the ball extremely well throughout the game, finishing with 28 assists and scoring 23 fastbreak points overall.

Miles looked solid in his return from the knee injury, overcoming a minor heel issue during the second half and turning in an efficient performance from the field. With the standout guard back in the fold, TCU has an opportunity to make a run over its final four games of the regular season as well as the Big 12 Conference tournament. Saturday was the second time this season that the Horned Frogs have scored 100 or more points. TCU poured in a season-best 103 points during its home victory against Central Arkansas on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Saturday’s win also elevates the Horned Frogs into sixth place in the Big 12 standings.

Peak TCU is STILL the best team in the Big 12. REMEMBER: Horned Frogs already won this season at Kansas --- by 23 --- and Baylor. And Mike Miles? 15 in his return today in a 25-point win over Oklahoma State. Has not played in three weeks. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 18, 2023

Jakobe Coles and Xavier Cork each chipped in six points off the bench for TCU during Saturday’s victory over the Cowboys. TCU will have two home games remaining in the regular season. The Horned Frogs host Kansas on Monday before traveling for a road matchup against Texas Tech on Saturday, Feb. 25. TCU hosts No. 6 Texas on Wednesday, March 1 and closes the regular season at Oklahoma on Saturday, March 4.