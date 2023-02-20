TCU Women’s Basketball Roundup: The W at the End of the Tunnel

In the words of Michael Scott, “Curse is broken, people!” The Frogs have found the win column after a torturous conference slate filled with 21 straight losses. After a pair of crushing losses on the road at Kansas and Texas two weeks ago, TCU had 7 days rest before facing the Wildcats at home Saturday night, and it’s just what the Frogs needed to bring it all together and find that elusive first conference win. In our final

Womens’s Basketball In-Season Update, we will recap the previous games, relish the sweet taste of victory from Saturday, and preview the remaining games for the Frogs as March quickly approaches.

Feb. 8: Kansas 73, TCU 55

Allen Fieldhouse is a tough environment for all visitors, and women’s basketball is not immune. TCU came into Lawrence dragging a 19 game losing streak, and it was going to take a Herculean effort to waltz into Lawrence and win against a talented Jayhawk team. However, TCU started slowly, only managing 8 points in the first quarter, 17 total at half, and staring down the barrel of a 22 point deficit at the half. While the Frogs stepped up their effort in the second half, the slow start couldn’t be overcome and TCU lost by 18. Tomi Taiwo led the way with 14 points, and while the Frogs did hit 7 threes, they couldn’t take advantage of getting to the line, hitting only 60% of their free throws. Additionally, TCU was outrebounded by 19, including giving up 12 offensive rebounds.

Feb. 11: 20 Texas 70, TCU 50

While the first half doomed the Frogs against Kansas, it was largely the second half that hindered TCU in their matchup down in Austin on February 11. In fact, the first quarter against Texas showed great promise—TCU was keeping the game competitive, matching UT’s buckets early and only after a late quarter push did Texas extend their lead beyond four. From about 4 minutes in the second quarter until early in the third, TCU did not score, allows Texas to build the cushion they needed to cruise the remainder of the game. TCU never got within single digits again, and the streak of losses swelled to 21 by the final buzzer. Tomi Taiwo was the bright spot for the Frogs again with 15 points. TCU once again hit 7 threes for a 40% night, handled themselves better at the free throw line, going 13 of 16. However, with 27 total turnovers and a -6 rebound margin, you’re not going to be close in many games, and the evidence was shown on the floor in Austin that night.

Feb. 18: TCU 75, KSU 62

Following the 20-point loss in Austin, TCU had a full week of rest before matching up with K-State at home on Saturday. If you’ve been paying attention, we mentioned that although every game looks bleak for TCU when you’re boasting a 20-ish game losing streak and have yet to find a win in conference play, perhaps the Saturday matchup at home against a middling K-State could be the lone remaining opportunity to secure that delicious first conference win. All the women’s basketball team needed was that glimmer of hope from the Frogs o’ War staff, because sure enough, Saturday against K-State is when it came together for the team.

In all seriousness, TCU came out ready to play and turned in their most complete performance in months. TCU jumped out to a lead with a flurry of scoring at the end of the first quarter, and headed into the second with an 8-point lead. K-State made a push before halftime and TCU went into the locker room with a fingernail lead of 1. Many times this season, this team struggled in the back half of games, struggling to score, letting close leads swell, and unable to hold on to slim margins they may have secured in the first half. Not Saturday, as TCU scored 25 in the third quarter and 21 in the fourth. Pairing that with the defense holding K-State to two major scoring lulls in the half, the Frogs extended their lead in both quarters and walked out of the Scholly with not just their first conference win, but a double-digit win that showed they controlled that game.

TCU shot the ball well all night: 46% FG with 8-16 from three. Lucy Ibeh had 21 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

A season-high 21 from 21 herself Lucy tallies her third double-double of the season! #GoFrogs #CultureofONE pic.twitter.com/jSWcLOJIpQ — TCU Women’s Basketball (@TCUWbasketball) February 19, 2023

They won the turnover battle, including 9 steals and were +8 in rebounding. They were present on both ends of the court and KSU only led once by 2 throughout the entire game. The team can be proud that they put it all together for at least one night, and walked away with a well earned dub for their effort. We can’t imagine how challenging it must be to grapple with a strong conference schedule with up to 5 ranked teams and lose 20 straight. However demoralizing and frustrating that might feel, it also must make the wins even sweeter and we hope the team was able to cherish the positive in this one as their season winds down.

Looking ahead:

As we wrap up coverage on women’s basketball this season, here’s the remaining schedule for the team:

Feb 22: vs. Baylor

Feb 25: at 22 Iowa State

Mar 1: at Texas Tech

Mar 4: vs. Kansas

Although another conference win is unlikely at this point, perhaps the victory against K-State will awaken something with the Frogs and they play with a renewed vigor against hated Baylor at home, who have lost their last four games. Texas Tech is also in the midst of a four game skid, so depending on how this week plays out, TCU could have a shot in Lubbock as well. We wish the Frogs the best in these final four games of the regular season, and look forward to how they can build and move forward from this point next year.