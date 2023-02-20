Game Thread: #24 TCU Basketball vs. #3 Kansas

The Horned Frogs enter Monday’s showdown vs. the defending National Champions as close to full strength as it has been since handling the #3 Kansas Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse a month ago. TCU big man Eddie Lampkin suffered an injury in that game and was out of the lineup or hobbled for several weeks; a week later Mike Miles took a wrong step in Starkville, hyperextending his knee, keeping him sidelined for five games. TCU went 1-4 in those games without Miles and with a less-than-100% Lampkin. On Saturday TCU got the band back together and played the hits in Schollmaier Arena, dazzling fans with a blowout victory over Oklahoma State, putting up 100 points for the first time ever in a Big 12 game.

Since dropping the home game to TCU in January, Kansas has only lost twice and has secured dominant home wins over fellow Top 10 conference mates Baylor and Texas. The Jayhawks were awarded a #1 seed in the initial bracket reveal from the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee and has advanced up to #3 in the AP Poll. KU is a legitimate threat to repeat as National Champions and could be on its way to earning the top overall seed when the real Bracket is revealed in March. Schollmaier will be rocking as fans should be treated to another thrilling contest in the nation’s best conference.

GAME 27: VS KANSAS JAYHAWKS

FEB. 20 | SCHOLLMAIER ARENA (6,800) | FORT WORTH, TX | 8 PM

Series History:

Series: KU leads 24-4

In Fort Worth: KU leads 9-2

First Meeting: KU won 68-64 (3/21/52) in Kansas City

Last Meeting: TCU won 83-60 (1/21/23) in Lawrence

Winning Streak: TCU, W1

Dixon vs. KU: 3-12

Rankings:

TCU

AP: 24

Coaches: RV

KenPom: 19

NET: 21

KU

AP: 3

Coaches: 4

KenPom: 7

NET: 6

Moneyline: TCU: -130; KU: +110

Spread: TCU: -2

Point Total: 151.5

TCU vs. Kansas
Player Team Points Rebounds Assists
Damion Baugh TCU 12.5 4 6
Emanuel Miller TCU 12.5 6.5 -
Mike Miles TCU 18.5 2.5 -
Dajuan Harris KU 8.5 - 5.5
Gradey Dick KU 14.5 4.5 -
Jalen Wilson KU 19.5 7.5 -
KJ Adams KU 11.5 4.5 1.5

GAME NOTES:

No. 24 TCU hosts No. 3 Kansas on Big Monday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

TCU is ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll for the 12th consecutive week, extending its program record.

TCU has won its last two home games against teams ranked in the top 10, both occurring last season.

TCU is 4-5 against AP Top 25 teams this season. Last season, TCU had a program record five wins over the Top 25.

TCU is 4-8 against NET Q1 opponents and 6-0 against NET Q2. Last season, TCU was 8-8 in Q1 games.

Of TCU’s 31 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 17 have come in the seven seasons under Dixon.

Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr. is averaging 17.9 points per game. He returned after missing the last five games due to a right knee hyperextension and scored 15 points in 35 minutes.

Emanuel Miller ranks 15th in the Big 12 with 12.9 points per game and ranks seventh with 6.1 rebounds per game.

Miller leads the Big 12 in shooting at 55.6 percent. He’s 17-of-37 (45.9%) from 3-point range.

Damion Baugh has led/tied the Frogs in assists in 10-straight games and in 18 of the last 21.

Baugh’s 5.9 assists per game rank third in the Big 12 after tying a career-high with 11 against OSU on Saturday. Ø Baugh has recorded three double-doubles in the last six games.

Eddie Lampkin leads the Big 12 with 2.9 offensive rebounds per game.

Lampkin brings down 15.5 percent of all TCU missed shots, which ranks 15th nationally.

JaKobe Coles is has made at least one 3-pointer in seven of the last nine games.

Shahada Wells has averaged 11.3 points in the nine games since scoring 17 points at Kansas on Jan. 21.

TCU leads the nation with 19.8 fastbreak points per game. Last season, TCU’s fastbreak average was 10.6.

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game.

TCU has improved its assist/turnover radio this season (1.34/3rd in Big 12) from a year ago (0.94/8th).

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 and 20th nationally with a +3.8 turnover margin.

TCU forces 16.2 turnovers per game which ranks second in the Big 12.

TCU leads the Big 12 in shooting percentage in conference games only (48.9).

TCU ranks 22th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (94.0).

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and 27th nationally with 4.8 blocked shots per game.

TCU is 12-3 at home this season and 5-2 at home in the Big 12.

Under Jamie Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 89-32 overall and 33-27 in Big 12 games.

TCU is 37-8 as a ranked team at home and 20-6 as a ranked team at home under Dixon.

LAST TIME OUT

TCU scored 100 points in a Big 12 game for the first time ever in a 100-75 win over Oklahoma State Saturday.

TCU shot 68.4 percent from the field, its third-best in program history and the second best by any team in a Big 12 Conference game.

Damion Baugh had a double-double with a team-high 16 points and 11 assists.

TCU used its 15th different starting lineup, which is the most among all major conferences.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Kansas is has won four-straight games including an 87-71 win over No. 9 Baylor on Saturday.

The Jayhawks are led by Jalen Wilson’s conference-leading 20.4 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game.

KU leads the Big 12 and ranks eighth nationally with 17.2 assists per game.

UP NEXT

TCU plays at Texas Tech on Saturday at 11 a.m.