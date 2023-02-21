Birmingham Stallions select TCU WR Derius Davis in 2023 USFL College Draft

The United States Football League held the 2023 College Draft on Tuesday, with the Birmingham Stallions selecting TCU wide receiver and return specialist Derius Davis in the fourth round and with the 30th overall choice. Davis was named the Jet Award winner this season as the nation’s top return specialist in college football. The five-year speedster recently competed in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and was invited to the 2023 NFL Combine.

We've got a good feeling about this one @yodere11 pic.twitter.com/C9TuFYgVpQ — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) February 21, 2023

Davis eclipsed 500 receiving yards over each of the last two seasons, finishing his career with 1,513 yards and nine touchdowns on 112 receptions. The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year this season, returning two punts for touchdowns and concluding his collegiate career with six total return touchdowns. Davis, who also earned All-Big 12 First Team honors this season, recorded 42 receptions for 531 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. Davis rushed for two touchdowns in his career.

The defending #USFL champs just snagged a gem. Birmingham just selected WR Derius Davis, out of TCU.



Clearly, Davis is an NFL prospect right now. Would expect to see him get NFL looks - but, if he ends up on the @USFLStallions...watch out. #USFLDraft pic.twitter.com/CrV40tNkvo — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) February 21, 2023

With his selection to the Stallions, Davis could look to take a similar path that former TCU standout KaVontae Turpin took to the NFL. Turpin played for the New Jersey Generals and was named the USFL MVP during the 2022 season before signing a free-agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys, where he currently serves as the team’s return specialist.