TCU 7, UTA 3: Frogs win 2023 home opener

The Horned Frogs moved to 3-1 on the season after Wednesday’s Lupton debut.

By Russell Hodges
TCU baseball returned to Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth on Wednesday, when the Horned Frogs scored three unanswered runs and took down UT-Arlington 7-3 in their first midweek matchup of the season. The No. 8 ranked Horned Frogs (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) will host Florida State for a three-game nonconference homestand this coming weekend.

Freshman left-hander Braeden Sloan made his collegiate debut for the Horned Frogs, throwing three and one-third innings while striking out three batters and allowing one earned run on two hits. Another freshman made his debut on Wednesday in right-hander Louis Rodriguez, who struck out four batters over two and two-thirds of relief with one run allowed. TCU closed the game with right-handers Cam Brown and Cohen Feser, who combined for three strikeouts and zero earned runs over the last three innings of the game.

Freshman shortstop Anthony Silva went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the TCU offense, while second baseman Tre Richardson and left fielder Cole Fontenelle each went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Fontenelle belted his first home run in a Horned Frog uniform, giving TCU a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Freshman catcher Karson Bowen added an RBI single during the frame, earning his first collegiate RBI and putting TCU up 2-0 over UTA.

Freshman designated hitter Fisher Ingersoll reached base three times on Wednesday, hitting a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth inning and helping the Horned Frogs take a 4-2 lead. TCU sealed its win with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and an RBI double from Richardson in the bottom of the seventh inning.

