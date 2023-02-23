TCU 7, UTA 3: Frogs win 2023 home opener

TCU baseball returned to Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth on Wednesday, when the Horned Frogs scored three unanswered runs and took down UT-Arlington 7-3 in their first midweek matchup of the season. The No. 8 ranked Horned Frogs (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) will host Florida State for a three-game nonconference homestand this coming weekend.

Home Opener Victory✅



Six Horned Frogs drive in a run. Louis Rodriguez gets the win in his first career appearance.#FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/Q4T276uR3I — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) February 23, 2023

Freshman left-hander Braeden Sloan made his collegiate debut for the Horned Frogs, throwing three and one-third innings while striking out three batters and allowing one earned run on two hits. Another freshman made his debut on Wednesday in right-hander Louis Rodriguez, who struck out four batters over two and two-thirds of relief with one run allowed. TCU closed the game with right-handers Cam Brown and Cohen Feser, who combined for three strikeouts and zero earned runs over the last three innings of the game.

Freshman shortstop Anthony Silva went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the TCU offense, while second baseman Tre Richardson and left fielder Cole Fontenelle each went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Fontenelle belted his first home run in a Horned Frog uniform, giving TCU a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Freshman catcher Karson Bowen added an RBI single during the frame, earning his first collegiate RBI and putting TCU up 2-0 over UTA.

Karson Bowen's first career hit is an RBI-single that makes it a 2-0 ballgame!#FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/RXLy0tNUkE — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) February 23, 2023

Freshman designated hitter Fisher Ingersoll reached base three times on Wednesday, hitting a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth inning and helping the Horned Frogs take a 4-2 lead. TCU sealed its win with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and an RBI double from Richardson in the bottom of the seventh inning.