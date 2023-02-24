 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Frogs O’ War Podcast: Basketball Roller Coaster

A Tennis Natty, Frogball bats are blazing, Mike Miles returns, and more!

By Anthony North and Russell Hodges
It was the best of times and it was the worst of times for TCU Basketball this week, with a season-high shooting % vs OK State followed by its lowest shooting % vs. Kansas. Russ & Anthony are back to break it down and look ahead to March scenarios.

Plus:

  • TCU Baseball 3-1 start ahead of weekend series vs. FSU
  • TCU Men’s Tennis are back-to-back Indoor National Champions
  • TCU Women’s Basketball gets a W

