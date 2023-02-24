Frogs O’ War Podcast: Basketball Roller Coaster

It was the best of times and it was the worst of times for TCU Basketball this week, with a season-high shooting % vs OK State followed by its lowest shooting % vs. Kansas. Russ & Anthony are back to break it down and look ahead to March scenarios.
Plus:
- TCU Baseball 3-1 start ahead of weekend series vs. FSU
- TCU Men’s Tennis are back-to-back Indoor National Champions
- TCU Women’s Basketball gets a W
