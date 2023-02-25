Game Thread: #24 TCU Basketball at Texas Tech

TCU missed a major opportunity at home to secure a signature sweep of Kansas, but with Mike Miles’ return from an injury that sidelined him for five games, the Horned Frogs have been a much more dangerous team. Texas Tech has also gotten healthy and has been on fire, winning four straight, including home games over #12 Kansas State & #6 Texas, with De’Vion Harmon averaging 17.5 points per game over his last six. The Horned Frogs downed Texas Tech way back on New Year’s Eve, overcoming an 11-point halftime deficit. Will the Frogs be able to go into United Supermarkets Arena and earn a season-sweep of the Red Raiders or will Tech continue its push back into the Bubble conversation?
GAME 29: AT TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS
FEB. 24 | UNITED SUPERMARKETS ARENA (15,000) | LUBBOCK, TX | 11 AM
Series History:
Series: Texas Tech leads 86-54
In Lubbock: Tech leads 50-16
First Meeting: TCU won 30-19 (1/23/32) in Fort Worth
Last Meeting: TCU won 67-61 (12/31/22) in Fort Worth
Winning Streak: TCU, W2
Dixon vs. Tech: 6-8
Rankings:
TCU
AP: 24
Coaches: RV
KenPom: 21
NET: 25
TECH
AP: NR
Coaches: NR
KenPom: 51
NET: 48
GAME NOTES:
- No. 24 TCU will look to sweep Texas Tech for the first time in eight seasons when the two meet on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.
- With three games to play, TCU is sixth place in the Big 12 Conference and two games out of third place.
- TCU is ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll for the 12th consecutive week, extending its program record.
- TCU is 4-6 against AP Top 25 teams this season. Last season, TCU had a program record five wins over the Top 25..
- TCU is 5-9 against NET Q1 opponents and 5-0 against NET Q2. Last season, TCU was 8-8 in Q1 games.
- Of TCU’s 31 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 17 have come in the seven seasons under Dixon.
- Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr. is averaging 17.7 points per game. Ø Miles ranks 21st all-time at TCU with 1,168 career points.
- Emanuel Miller ranks 15th in the Big 12 with 12.7 points per game and ranks seventh with 6.2 rebounds per game.
- Miller leads the Big 12 in shooting at 54.7 percent. He’s shooting a team-best 17-of-38 (44.7%) from 3-point range.
- Damion Baugh has led/tied the Frogs in assists in 11-straight games and in 19 of the last 22.
- Baugh’s 5.8 assists per game rank third in the Big 12 after tying a career-high with 11 against OSU on Saturday.
- Baugh is the only player in a major conference averaging at least 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal.
- Baugh has scored in double figures in 15 of the last 17 games.
- Eddie Lampkin leads the Big 12 with 2.9 offensive rebounds per game.
- Lampkin brings down 15.0 percent of all TCU missed shots, which ranks 20th nationally.
- JaKobe Coles is has made at least one 3-pointer in eight of the last 10 games.
- TCU leads the nation with 19.8 fastbreak points per game. Last season, TCU’s fastbreak average was 10.6.
- TCU ranks third in the Big 12 with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game.
- TCU has improved its assist/turnover radio this season (1.35/3rd in Big 12) from a year ago (0.94/8th).
- TCU ranks third in the Big 12 and 20th nationally with a +3.8 turnover margin.
- TCU forces 16.0 turnovers per game which ranks second in the Big 12.
- TCU leads the Big 12 in shooting percentage in conference games only (47.5).
- TCU ranks 19th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (93.3).
- TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and 26th nationally with 4.8 blocked shots per game.
- Under Jamie Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 89-33 overall and 33-28 in Big 12 games.
- TCU is 37-9 as a ranked team at home and 20-7 as a ranked team at home under Dixon.
LAST TIME OUT
- TCU fell to No. 3 Kansas on Big Monday, 63-58.
- Mike Miles Jr. led the Frogs with 13 points, while JaKobe Coles had 12 points and Damion Baugh scored 11.
- The Frogs tied a season-low with seven turnovers.
ABOUT THE OPPONENT
- Texas Tech has won its last four games, including a 74-63 win at Oklahoma on Tuesday.
- The Red Raiders are led by Kevin Obanor’s 14.7 points per game, which ranks 10th in the Big 12.
UP NEXT
TCU hosts Texas at 8 p.m. on Wednesday on ESPN2
