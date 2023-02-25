Game Thread: #24 TCU Basketball at Texas Tech

TCU missed a major opportunity at home to secure a signature sweep of Kansas, but with Mike Miles’ return from an injury that sidelined him for five games, the Horned Frogs have been a much more dangerous team. Texas Tech has also gotten healthy and has been on fire, winning four straight, including home games over #12 Kansas State & #6 Texas, with De’Vion Harmon averaging 17.5 points per game over his last six. The Horned Frogs downed Texas Tech way back on New Year’s Eve, overcoming an 11-point halftime deficit. Will the Frogs be able to go into United Supermarkets Arena and earn a season-sweep of the Red Raiders or will Tech continue its push back into the Bubble conversation?

GAME 29: AT TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS

FEB. 24 | UNITED SUPERMARKETS ARENA (15,000) | LUBBOCK, TX | 11 AM

Series History:

Series: Texas Tech leads 86-54

In Lubbock: Tech leads 50-16

First Meeting: TCU won 30-19 (1/23/32) in Fort Worth

Last Meeting: TCU won 67-61 (12/31/22) in Fort Worth

Winning Streak: TCU, W2

Dixon vs. Tech: 6-8

GAME NOTES:

No. 24 TCU will look to sweep Texas Tech for the first time in eight seasons when the two meet on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

With three games to play, TCU is sixth place in the Big 12 Conference and two games out of third place.

TCU is ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll for the 12th consecutive week, extending its program record.

TCU is 4-6 against AP Top 25 teams this season. Last season, TCU had a program record five wins over the Top 25..

TCU is 5-9 against NET Q1 opponents and 5-0 against NET Q2. Last season, TCU was 8-8 in Q1 games.

Of TCU’s 31 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 17 have come in the seven seasons under Dixon.

Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr. is averaging 17.7 points per game. Ø Miles ranks 21st all-time at TCU with 1,168 career points.

Emanuel Miller ranks 15th in the Big 12 with 12.7 points per game and ranks seventh with 6.2 rebounds per game.

Miller leads the Big 12 in shooting at 54.7 percent. He’s shooting a team-best 17-of-38 (44.7%) from 3-point range.

Damion Baugh has led/tied the Frogs in assists in 11-straight games and in 19 of the last 22.

Baugh’s 5.8 assists per game rank third in the Big 12 after tying a career-high with 11 against OSU on Saturday.

Baugh is the only player in a major conference averaging at least 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal.

Baugh has scored in double figures in 15 of the last 17 games.

Eddie Lampkin leads the Big 12 with 2.9 offensive rebounds per game.

Lampkin brings down 15.0 percent of all TCU missed shots, which ranks 20th nationally.

JaKobe Coles is has made at least one 3-pointer in eight of the last 10 games.

TCU leads the nation with 19.8 fastbreak points per game. Last season, TCU’s fastbreak average was 10.6.

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game.

TCU has improved its assist/turnover radio this season (1.35/3rd in Big 12) from a year ago (0.94/8th).

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 and 20th nationally with a +3.8 turnover margin.

TCU forces 16.0 turnovers per game which ranks second in the Big 12.

TCU leads the Big 12 in shooting percentage in conference games only (47.5).

TCU ranks 19th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (93.3).

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and 26th nationally with 4.8 blocked shots per game.

Under Jamie Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 89-33 overall and 33-28 in Big 12 games.

TCU is 37-9 as a ranked team at home and 20-7 as a ranked team at home under Dixon.

LAST TIME OUT

TCU fell to No. 3 Kansas on Big Monday, 63-58.

Mike Miles Jr. led the Frogs with 13 points, while JaKobe Coles had 12 points and Damion Baugh scored 11.

The Frogs tied a season-low with seven turnovers.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Texas Tech has won its last four games, including a 74-63 win at Oklahoma on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders are led by Kevin Obanor’s 14.7 points per game, which ranks 10th in the Big 12.

UP NEXT

TCU hosts Texas at 8 p.m. on Wednesday on ESPN2