Former TCU standout Cameron Norrie wins 2023 Rio Open

While TCU men’s tennis continues to shine at the NCAA level, former Horned Frog standout Cameron Norrie made noise Sunday evening with a major upset against No. 2 ranked Carlos Alcaraz, scoring a 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 victory to win the 2023 Rio Open. It’s the fifth career singles title for the No. 13 ranked Norrie, who reached the finals of the 2023 Argentina Open and fell against Alcaraz in his previous singles start. Norrie has made three final rounds this year.

CAMERON MARAVILHOSO



The moment @cam_norrie defeated Alcaraz 5-7 6-4 7-5 to clinch the #RioOpen title! pic.twitter.com/m6jMBZmDwK — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 26, 2023

Norrie has risen up the ATP rankings since departing from TCU in 2017 to pursue his professional career. The former Horned Frog opened the 2023 season with top-10 victories over Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz at the United Cup. Norrie then reached the final round of the ASB Classic, where he fell against Richard Gasquet. At the 2023 Australian Open, Norrie advanced into the third round before losing a five-set heartbreaker against Jiri Lehecka. In addition to his five singles titles and one doubles title, Norrie has nine runner-up finishes, with all but one of his runner-ups coming over the last three seasons on the ATP Tour.

PUNTAZO @cam_norrie and Alcaraz putting on a show in the #RioOpen final! pic.twitter.com/rncoyXzmyb — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 26, 2023

Norrie made four finals appearances during the 2022 season, where he entered the top 10 in the ATP singles rankings for the first time in his professional career. Norrie earned two singles title last season, winning the Delray Beach Open over American athlete Reiley Opelka before claiming the Lyon Open over Slovak athlete Alex Molcan in France. Norrie’s first two singles titles came during the 2021 season, where he downed American athlete Brandon Nakashima to win the Los Cabos Open in Mexico before besting Georgian athlete Nikoloz Basilashvili to take home the Indian Wells Masters in the United States.