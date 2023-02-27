 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

REPORT: TCU women’s basketball coach Raegan Pebley stepping down after 2022-23 season

The former Fresno State and Utah State head coach has been at the helm for the Horned Frogs since 2014.

By Russell Hodges
TCU women’s basketball coach Raegan Pebley will reportedly step down after the 2022-23 season, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Steven Johnson. Pebley began her career as head coach of the Horned Frogs in 2014, when she arrived after previous stints with Fresno State (2012-14) and Utah State (2003-12). TCU has struggled this season, posting a 7-20 overall record and a 1-15 record in the Big 12 Conference through 27 games.

The TCU women’s basketball team has not had a winning season since the 2019-20 campaign, when the Horned Frogs went 22-7 overall and 13-5 in the Big 12 before seeing their season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TCU has struggled mightily since the pandemic, finishing 10-15 overall during the 2020-21 season and 6-22 during the 2021-22 season. The Horned Frogs have made four WNIT Tournament appearances under Pebley, reaching the semifinal round twice while making the third and second rounds once.

Pebley’s most successful stretch at TCU came between 2018 and 2020, when the Horned Frogs earned three consecutive 20-win seasons. Pebley began her TCU career with back-to-back 18-win campaigns in 2015 and 2016. Pebley, who started her coaching career as an assistant at George Mason in 1997, has a career record of 140-135 over nine seasons at TCU.

