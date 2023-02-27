REPORT: TCU women’s basketball coach Raegan Pebley stepping down after 2022-23 season

TCU women’s basketball coach Raegan Pebley will reportedly step down after the 2022-23 season, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Steven Johnson. Pebley began her career as head coach of the Horned Frogs in 2014, when she arrived after previous stints with Fresno State (2012-14) and Utah State (2003-12). TCU has struggled this season, posting a 7-20 overall record and a 1-15 record in the Big 12 Conference through 27 games.

BREAKING: Raegan Pebley is stepping down as TCU women's basketball coach.



Pebley informed the team today and will finish out the regular season: https://t.co/ugYw8ntUnK — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) February 27, 2023

The TCU women’s basketball team has not had a winning season since the 2019-20 campaign, when the Horned Frogs went 22-7 overall and 13-5 in the Big 12 before seeing their season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TCU has struggled mightily since the pandemic, finishing 10-15 overall during the 2020-21 season and 6-22 during the 2021-22 season. The Horned Frogs have made four WNIT Tournament appearances under Pebley, reaching the semifinal round twice while making the third and second rounds once.

Thankful for our knot, past & present. I am bc you are.



I connect my will to His purpose & when I lift my feet, I pray I step in His path. Until then I’ll be where my feet are & serve in this space.



The heart of man plans his way, but the LORD establishes his steps. Prov 16:9 pic.twitter.com/ASo0yGa06S — Raegan Pebley (@RaeganPebleyTCU) February 27, 2023

Pebley’s most successful stretch at TCU came between 2018 and 2020, when the Horned Frogs earned three consecutive 20-win seasons. Pebley began her TCU career with back-to-back 18-win campaigns in 2015 and 2016. Pebley, who started her coaching career as an assistant at George Mason in 1997, has a career record of 140-135 over nine seasons at TCU.