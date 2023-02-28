TCU Baseball Series Recap: Florida State

TCU baseball hosted Florida State for its first home series of the season over the weekend, conceding the first two games before avoiding the sweep with a narrow victory on Sunday. The Horned Frogs (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) will travel to face Dallas Baptist on Tuesday before heading to Houston’s Minute Maid Park for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic, which will feature TCU along with Michigan, Louisville and Rice.

Friday: Florida State 10, TCU 1

The Horned Frogs spolied another solid performance from right-handed starter Ryan Vanderhei during the series opener on Friday. The Kansas transfer threw five and two-thirds innings, striking out nine batters and allowing only two earned runs on four hits. TCU’s bullpen struggled down the stretch, with freshman Justin Hackett and veteran relievers Mason Speaker and Calvin Marley combining for seven runs allowed on seven hits. The Horned Frogs mustered only two hits against Florida State hurlers Jackson Baumeister and Wyatt Crowell, who teamed up for 14 strikeouts and one unearned run allowed in the game.

Outfielder Austin Davis went 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI as the West Virginia transfer remains hot to start the new season. Freshman shortstop Anthony Silva finished 1-for-3 and currently holds a seven-game hitting streak as well as a .400 average on the season. On the mound, Vanderhei has 12 strikeouts and one walk over 10 and two-thirds innings pitched.

Saturday: Florida State 10, TCU 8

A late surge from the Horned Frog offense wasn’t enough on Saturday, when the TCU pitching staff scuffled once again and the defense committed three errors. Right-hander Luke Savage started for the Horned Frogs, throwng four and one-third innings, allowing four earned runs with two walks and one strikeout. Left-handed freshman Ben Abeldt endured a difficult outing as well, conceding six earned runs on six hits over two innings. Right-hander Cohen Feser finished strong for TCU, shutting out the Seminoles over the final two and two-thirds innings. Feser hasn’t allowed a earned run over five innings and three appearances.

Five TCU batters recorded at least two hits including Austin Davis, Brayden Taylor, Kurtis Byrne, David Bishop and freshman catcher Karson Bowen. Taylor and Bowen each recorded two RBIs for the Horned Frogs, who held a 2-0 lead after two innings before Florida State exploded for five runs across the fourth and fifth innings. TCU brought the Seminoles within one run before a five-run frame from the Seminoles in the top of the seventh inning made the score 10-4. Two-run frames across the seventh and eighth innings weren’t enough for the Horned Frogs, who saw all nine starters reach base at least once in the loss.

Safe at the plate!@_trerichardson_ slides in ahead of the tag to pull the Frogs within one!#FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/17TI6y6PkK — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) February 25, 2023

Sunday: TCU 3, Florida State 2

With the Horned Frogs needing a victory to salvage the series, right-hander Cam Brown settled in after a tough first inning and recorded a quality start on the mound, finishing with nine strikeouts and zero earned runs over five innings but adding five walks along the way. Freshman Kole Klecker notched his second win of the young season, throwing four shutout innings of relief and striking out five batters with no walks and no hits allowed. Klecker holds 11 strikeouts without a walk over eight and one-third innings pitched this season.

Pitch of the day!



This @cambrown2020 changeup falls off the table for a punchout!



Velocity : 88 MPH

Spin Rate : 1849 RPM

Tilt : 3:00

Vertical Break↕️: 1.7 in

Horizontal Break↔️: -19.7 in#FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/ycLvWTw8PY — TCU Baseball Data (@Frogball_Data) February 26, 2023

TCU rallied from a 2-0 deficit, plating one run in the bottom of the fourth inning after Luke Boyers scored on an RBI single from David Bishop. Kurtis Byrne delivered an RBI single to score Brayden Taylor and tie the game before Cole Fontenelle reached on an error to give the Horned Frogs their first lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Brown and Klecker stymied the Florida State offense, which recorded only one hit in the TCU victory.