Nine TCU football players set for 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine begins on Thursday and runs through Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Nine TCU football players will participate including Dylan Horton and Dee Winters, who will compete with the defensive linemen and the linebackers on Thursday. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson will compete with the defensive backs on Friday, while Max Duggan and Quentin Johnston are set to participate on Saturday with the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. Steve Avila, Alan Ali and Kendre Miller will conclude the weekend on Sunday, competing with the running backs and offensive linemen.

The nine combine invitations are tied for the third-most in college football this year and most for any school from the Big 12 Conference. The number of invitees is also a significant improvement from the 2022 season, when TCU had only one player (Obinna Eze) invited to participate in the combine. The Horned Frogs saw four players (Tre’von Moehrig, Garret Wallow, Ar’Darius Washington and Pro Wells) invited to compete at the combine in 2021. TCU had seven athletes (Darius Anderson, Sewo Olonilua, Jalen Reagor, Lucas Niang, Cordel Iwuagwu, Ross Blacklock, Jeff Gladney) selected to the combine in 2020.

The 2022 draft marked the first time since 2008 that a TCU football player was not selected in the NFL Draft. The Thursday and Friday broadcasts of the 2023 combine will begin at 2 p.m. central time, while the Saturday and Sunday broadcasts will begin at noon central time. All broadcasts will be shown on the NFL Network and online at NFL.com.