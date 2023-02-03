Start the weekend off with a solo ‘sode of the Frogs O’ War Podcast! This week, Russ Hodges discusses the Big 12 vs. SEC Challenge as well as TCU basketball’s bounce-back win over West Virginia and TCU football’s failed pursuit of quarterback Jaden Rashada. Also included are updates from the Reese’s Senior Bowl as well as TCU’s men tennis staying hot.
Frogs O’ War Podcast: Big 12 Basketball dominates the SEC
