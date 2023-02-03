Three TCU football transfers sign with New Mexico

Three TCU football transfers who entered the portal after the 2022 season have found a home together. Defensive backs D’Arco Perkins-McAllister and Marvin Covington as well as wide receiver Caleb Medford have all signed with the New Mexico Lobos, where they’ll compete out of the Mountain West Conference. Their signings were officially announced by the New Mexico football program’s social media account on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Spring Practice starts Tuesday, February 14



Spring Game is Monday night, March 6



Final Spring practice is Wednesday, March 8





Perkins-McAllister and Covington each played reserve roles in the TCU secondary. A sophomore safety and former four-star recruit from Tennessee, Perkins-McAllister finished with seven total tackles in two seasons with the Horned Frogs. Covington departs from TCU as a redshirt freshman cornerback who has one pass defensed during the 2022 season. Medford leaves as a redshirt sophomore wide receiver who was with the Horned Frogs for three years, but served a reserve role and did not see much game action on offense.