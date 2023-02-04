Game Thread: # 15 TCU Basketball at Oklahoma State

When the he Horned Frogs & Cowboys meet in Stillwater’s Gallagher-Iba Arena the last two seasons, fans were treated to instant classics. In 2021, TCU’s RJ Nembhard drained a mid-range jumper to give TCU the lead with 7 seconds to play, giving OSU and future #1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham a chance to win it at the buzzer, but it clanked short off the rim to give TCU the win. In 2022 the referees bailed out the Cowboys, giving future Horned Frog Rondel Walker free throws in the final seconds and Walker converted both to take a one-point win. The stage is set for another classic in 2023 as TCU goes in as road underdogs with OSU on a 2-game win streak that has given it a season sweep of its Bedlam rival Sooners and a dominant showing over Ole Miss in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

GAME 23: AT OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

FEB. 4 | GALLAGHER-IBA ARENA (13,611) | STILLWATER, OK | 1 PM

Series History:

Series: OSU leads 28-12

In Stillwater: OSU leads 14-3

First Meeting: OSU won 48-22 (1917-18) in Fort Worth

Last Meeting: TCU won 77-73 (2/8/22) in Fort Worth

Winning Streak: TCU, W1

Dixon vs. OSU: 11-7

Rankings:

TCU

AP: 15

Coaches: 16

KenPom: 16

NET: 16

OSU

AP: NR

Coaches: NR

KenPom: 30

NET: 39

Moneyline: TCU: +150 ; OSU: -175

Spread: OSU: -4

Point Total: 137.5

TCU at Oklahoma State
Damion Baugh TCU 13 points, 4.5 assists
Avery Anderson III OK ST 11.5 points, 3.5 assists
Bryce Thompson OK ST 11.5 points, 3 rebounds

GAME NOTES

No. 15 TCU will play Oklahoma State for the first time this season at 1 p.m. on Saturday on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

TCU is ranked for a program record ninth consecutive week in the AP Top 25 Poll.

TCU has 17 wins through its first 22 games for the first time since the 1997-98 season when it was 27-4.

TCU is 4-2 against AP Top 25 teams this season. Last season, TCU had a program record five wins over the Top 25.

TCU is one of eight teams nationally with six NET Q1 wins (6-4). Last season, TCU was 8-8 in Q1 games.

Of TCU’s 31 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 17 have come in the seven seasons under Dixon.

TCU guard and Oklahoma native Rondel Walker played the previous two seasons at Oklahoma State.

Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr. is averaging 18.1 points per game which ranks third in the Big 12. Miles missed the last game due to a right knee hyperextension.

Miles ranks 22nd at TCU with 1,140 career points.

Emanuel Miller ranks 13th in the Big 12 with 13.0 points per game.

Miller leads the Big 12 in shooting at 55.0 percent and is seventh in the conference in rebounding at 6.5 per game.

Damion Baugh has led/tied the Frogs in assists in 13 of the 16 games he’s played and is coming off a 16-point, 10-assist performance vs. West Virginia. His 5.3 per game would be third in the Big 12 if he had enough games to qualify.

Baugh has scored in double figures in six-straight games and in 10 of his last 11.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 6.5 rebounds per game. He is recovering from a left ankle injury.

Lampkin leads the Big 12 and ranks 28th nationally with 3.3 offensive rebounds per game.

Lampkin brings down 16.7 percent of all TCU missed shots, which ranks 11th nationally.

TCU leads the nation with 20.9 fastbreak points per game. Last season, TCU’s fastbreak average was 10.6.

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 with 36.9 rebounds per game and ranks second at 11.9 offensive rebounds per game.

TCU has improved it’s assist/turnover radio this season (1.39/T-1st in Big 12) from a year ago (0.94/8th).

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and 12th nationally with a +4.7 turnover margin.

TCU’s 11.7 turnovers per game is the fewest in the Big 12.

TCU leads the Big 12 in shooting percentage in conference games only (48.1).

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 and 13th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (92.5).

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and 26th nationally with 4.9 blocked shots per game.

Under Jamie Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 88-31 overall and 32-26 in Big 12 games.

TCU is 36-7 as a ranked team at home and 19-5 as a ranked team at home under Dixon.

LAST TIME OUT

Four Horned Frogs scored in double figures TCU defeated West Virginia, 76-72, Tuesday in Schollmaier Arena.

TCU shot 51.7 percent from the field and had 20 assists to just seven turnovers.

Senior Damion Baugh recorded his second-career double-double with 16 points and 10 assists to go with six rebounds. JaKobe Coles scored a game-high 17 points, on 6-of-10 shooting in just 18 minutes of play.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Oklahoma State has won four of its last five games including a 71-61 victory at Oklahoma on Wednesday.

OSU is led by Avery Anderson III and Bryce Thompson who are each averaging 11.1 points.

One of the top defensive teams in the country, OSU leads the Big 12 in rebounding (37.2).

UP NEXT

TCU will play at No. 7 Kansas State on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.