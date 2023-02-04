Horned Frogs impress during Senior Bowl practice week

The Senior Bowl will kick off today February 4 at 1:30 PM on NFL Network, but the week of practice leading up to the game is often considered more important as NFL scouts and coaches get a first up close and personal look at the skills of these top prospects. The week of practice pits the prospects against each other in one-on-one drills and specific game situations to further evaluate players’ skills and intelligence against a heightened level of talent and pressure. Players have put years of film in college football, and will have university Pro Days and the NFL Combine to further show measurables, but an outstanding performance in the Senior Bowl practices is one of the best ways prospects can begin moving up draft boards. The five Horned Frogs in Mobile made a big impression this week

QB MAX DUGGAN

While another Heisman finalist skipped the Senior Bowl to have a bit too much fun in Dallas, the Heisman runner-up was impressing scouts and peers in Mobile. Duggan earned the honor as QB practice player of the week, as voted on by the team’s Defensive Backs. Duggan was especially impressive during the team drills, showing ability to lead the offense on scoring drives and placing his throws directly on target to his receivers

Max Duggan with a great throw to Luke Musgrave during 2-minute drills at the Senior Bowl! pic.twitter.com/GwhMgk0V3S — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 1, 2023

LB Dee Winters

The Fiesta Bowl Defensive MVP continued to accumulate the honors, earning the LB practice player of the week. Winters won big in individual pass rush, pass coverage, and run stopping drills and was a major standout in team drills, creating turnovers in consecutive plays during one team session.

.@TCUFootball LB Dee Winters with a great jump for an INT on Houston QB Clayton Tune. Just forced a fumble almost immediately after as well. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/vzGSsi5ECs — PewterReport (@PewterReport) February 1, 2023

OL Steve Avila

The consensus All-American put on a superb display in Mobile, dominating play against the Defensive Lineman in practice, most of which are from the “mighty” SEC, while taking reps from Center and both Guard spots.

Perfect rep from @TCUFootball OL Steve Avila



rep on Day 2 of the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/AgAi1b6D4Y — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 1, 2023

DL Dylan Horton

Horton had his biggest games against some of TCU’s top opposition in 2022, with standout performances vs. Texas and Michigan and he continued to show that ability against the top talent in the Senior Bowl, filling in strong on rushing reps and working moves on one-on-one pass rush drills.

WR/KR Derius Davis

The Big 12 Special Team Player of the Year was showing that his elite speed can translate to the next level, and when paired with his intelligent route running Davis was able to find space in one-on-one reps vs DBs and during team drills, while also participating as one of the primary kick & punt returners.

TCU WR Derius Davis with a nice catch against South Alabama CB Darrell Luter Jr. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/Mxo163xT0b — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 1, 2023

Watch these Horned Frogs strap on that TCU helmet one more time to put on a show in the Senior Bowl this afternoon, Saturday February 4 at 1:30 PM Central on NFL Network; the NFL Combine will begin February 27th and run through March 6, with select drills broadcast on NFL Network. The NFL Draft will begin Thursday April 27th broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network.