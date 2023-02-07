Game Thread: #17 TCU Basketball at #12 Kansas State

The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a weekend loss in Stillwater and are on the road again for the first of three straight games against Top-15 opponents, #12 Kansas State in Manhattan on Tuesday night. The Wildcats are also coming off of a loss and will be looking for revenge for the loss TCU delivered in January. The two squads are tied for 4th in the Big 12 with 6-4 conference records, with this contest beginning to separate the logjam near the top. The Frogs will again be without Mike Miles, but the potential return of Eddie Lampkin could bring a huge boost as he’s been greatly missed in losses to Mississippi State and Oklahoma State.

You can read our full Game Preview before tip-off and join us in the comments section below as we cover today’s contest.

GAME 24: AT KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

FEB. 7 | BRAMLAGE COLISEUM (11,000) | MANHATTAN, KS | 8 PM

How to watch & listen:

Broadcast: ESPNU

Online Streaming: WatchESPN // ESPN App

Play-By-Play: Rich Hollenberg Analyst: Chris Spatola

Radio: KLIF 570 AM | XM/SXM: 83/83

Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge Analyst: John Denton

Online Radio: HFTV // TuneIn // Varsity

Series History:

Series: KSU leads 20-11

In Manhattan: KSU leads 8-5

First Meeting: KSU won 75-17 (12/11/47) in Manhattan

Last Meeting: TCU won 82-68 (1/14/23) in Fort Worth

Winning Streak: TCU, W1

Dixon vs. KSU: 8-8

Rankings:

TCU

AP: 17

Coaches: 19

KenPom: 17

NET: 17

KSU

AP: 12

Coaches: 11

KenPom: 26

NET: 21

Moneyline: TCU: +175 ; KSU: -205

Spread: KSU: -5

Point Total: 149

TCU at Kansas State Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Damion Baugh TCU 13.5 - 5 Emanuel Miller TCU 13.5 7.5 1.5 Keyontae Johnson KSU 17.5 8.5 - Markquis Nowell KSU 18.5 - 6.5 Nae'Qwan Tomlin KSU 10.5 6 1.5

GAME NOTES:

No. 17 TCU will try for its first season sweep of No. 12 Kansas State on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.

TCU and KSU are part of a four-way tie for third place in the Big 12 Conference at 6-4.

TCU is ranked for a program-record 10th consecutive week in the AP Top 25 Poll.

TCU had 17 wins through its first 22 games for the first time since the 1997-98 season when it was 27-4.

TCU is 4-2 against AP Top 25 teams this season. Last season, TCU had a program record five wins over the Top 25.

TCU is one of 13 teams nationally with five NET Q1 wins (5-5). Last season, TCU was 8-8 in Q1 games.

Of TCU’s 31 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 17 have come in the seven seasons under Dixon.

Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr. is averaging 18.1 points per game which ranks third in the Big 12. Miles has missed the last two games due to a right knee hyperextension.

Miles was named one of the Top 10 candidates for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award on Monday.

Miles ranks 22nd at TCU with 1,140 career points.

Emanuel Miller ranks 14th in the Big 12 with 13.2 points per game.

Miller leads the Big 12 in shooting at 55.0 percent and is seventh in the conference in rebounding at 6.4 per game.

Damion Baugh has led/tied the Frogs in assists in 14 of the 17 games.

His 5.7 assists per game rank second in the Big 12 in conference games only.

Baugh has scored in double figures in seven-straight games and in 11 of his last 12.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. missed the last game due to a left ankle injury.

Lampkin ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 6.5 rebounds per game.

Lampkin leads the Big 12 and ranks 27th nationally with 3.3 offensive rebounds per game.

Lampkin brings down 16.7 percent of all TCU missed shots, which ranks 11th nationally.

JaKobe Coles has averaged 14.7 points in his last three games.

TCU leads the nation with 20.7 fastbreak points per game. Last season, TCU’s fastbreak average was 10.6.

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 with 36.5 rebounds per game and ranks second at 11.7 offensive rebounds per game.

TCU has improved it’s assist/turnover radio this season (1.37/T-1st in Big 12) from a year ago (0.94/8th).

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and 12th nationally with a +4.6 turnover margin.

TCU’s 11.9 turnovers per game is the fewest in the Big 12.

TCU leads the Big 12 in shooting percentage in conference games only (47.4).

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 and 14th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (93.4).

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and 26th nationally with 4.9 blocked shots per game.

LAST TIME OUT

TCU fought back from a 19-point second half deficit before falling, 79-73, at Oklahoma State Saturday.

In the game, TCU led, 65-63, with 3:57 to play before OSU regained the lead for the win.

Emanuel Miller led four Horned Frogs in double-figures with 17 points and added four rebounds.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Kansas State has dropped its last two games, including a 69-66 loss to Texas on Saturday.

Keyonte Johnson leads the Wildcats with 18.1 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game.

UP NEXT

TCU hosts No. 14 Baylor on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2