Nine TCU football players invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Invitations to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine were revealed Wednesday evening, with 319 college football players receiving invitations including nine members of the TCU Horned Frogs, who had the most selections of any other program in the Big 12 Conference. The nine selections are also the most for any college football program from the state of Texas.

TCU athletes invited to the combine include quarterback Max Duggan, running back Kendre Miller, wide receivers Derius Davis and Quentin Johnston, offensive linemen Steve Avila and Alan Ali, defensive lineman Dylan Horton, linebacker Dee Winters and cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Defensive lineman Lwal Uguak and running back Emari Demercado, who each declared their intentions for the 2023 NFL Draft, were not invited to participate in the combine, which will run from Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 5 in Indianapolis.