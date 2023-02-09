Class of 2023 kicker Caleb Sempebwa commits to TCU

Class of 2023 kicking prospect Caleb Sempebwa announced his commitment to the TCU football program on Thursday, sharing the news via social media. The McKinney Boyd High School specialist ranks as the No. 34 kicker nationally and the No. 3 kicker in the state of Texas according to the Kohl’s Professional Camps Class of 2023 ratings.

Sempebwa has a five-star rating on the Kohl’s Professional Camps website. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder will have an opportunity to be the heir apparent to kicker Griffin Kell, who will return for his fifth season with the Horned Frogs along with punter Jordy Sandy in 2023. TCU currently has four kickers on the 2022 roster including junior James Koshakji as well as freshmen Luke Laminack and Easton Black. Laminack was the No. 15 kicker nationally and Black was the No. 44 kicker nationally for the Class of 2022. Both were rated as five stars.