Game Thread: #22 TCU Basketball vs. #9 Texas

The TCU Horned Frogs are back in Schollmaier on Wednesday night for Senior Night in what could be the final home contest for some of TCU’s top players. Coming off a win in Lubbock over the weekend, TCU has moved up to fifth in the Big 12 and will be able to breathe a bit easier on Selection Sunday. But the job is not done, as this team has plenty to play for in the final two games this season. Tonight the Frogs host a Top 10 opponent as the Texas Longhorns make the trip up from Austin. Texas needs a win to stay in the hunt for a share of the Big 12 regular season title and a potential #1 seed. Back in January in the Moody Center, TCU held a 13 point halftime lead that it surrendered in the final minutes to miss out on a huge opportunity as the Horns’ Sir’Jabari Rice went for 15 points off the bench. Will TCU get its revenge to split the season series and push even further up the bracket or will the Longhorns set up its shot at Kansas for a share of the conference crown on Saturday?

GAME 30: VS. #9 TEXAS LONGHORNS

MAR. 1 | SCHOLLMAIER ARENA (6,800) | FORT WORTH, TX | 8 PM

Series History:

Series: Texas leads 119-69

In Fort Worth: TCU leads 45-42

First Meeting: UT won 53-27 (1914-15) in Austin

Last Meeting: UT won 79-75 (1/11/23) in Austin

Winning Streak: UT, W1

Dixon vs. UT: 7-10

Rankings:

TCU

AP: 22

Coaches: 22

KenPom: 22

NET: 21

UT

AP: 9

Coaches: 7

KenPom: 9

NET: 10

TCU vs. Texas Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Damion Baugh TCU 12.5 4.5 6.5 Emanuel Miller TCU 11.5 7 - Mike Miles TCU 18.5 3 - Marcus Carr Texas 16.5 4 4.5 Timmy Allen Texas 12.5 7 3 Tyrese Hunter Texas 9.5 - 2.5

GAME NOTES:

No. 22 TCU will host No. 9 Texas in its final home game of the season, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

With two games to play, TCU is two games out of third place in the Big 12 Conference.

TCU is 8-8 in the Big 12, attempting to finish over .500 in conference play for the first time since 2001 (9-7, WAC).

TCU is attempting to play in the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1953.

A win would give TCU 20 wins for the fifth time in the last seven seasons.

TCU is ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll for the 13th consecutive week, extending its program record.

TCU is 4-6 against AP Top 25 teams this season. Last season, TCU had a program record five wins over the Top 25.

TCU is 6-9 against NET Q1 opponents and 5-0 against NET Q2. Last season, TCU was 8-8 in Q1 games.

Of TCU’s 31 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 17 have come in the seven seasons under Dixon.

Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles Jr. is averaging 18.0 points per game.

Miles is tied with Dennis Nutt for 20th on TCU’s all-time scoring list with 1,192 career points.

Emanuel Miller ranks 14th in the Big 12 with 12.7 points per game and ranks seventh with 6.4 rebounds per game.

Miller leads the Big 12 in shooting at 54.9 percent. He’s shooting a team-best 18-of-41 (43.9%) from 3-point range.

Damion Baugh has led/tied the Frogs in assists in 12-straight games and in 20 of the last 23.

Baugh’s 6.0 assists per game rank third in the Big 12.

Baugh is the only player in a major conference averaging at least 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal.

Eddie Lampkin leads the Big 12 with 2.9 offensive rebounds per game. He missed the last game due to injury.

JaKobe Coles has made at least one 3-pointer in nine of the last 11 games.

TCU leads the nation with 19.3 fastbreak points per game. Last season, TCU’s fastbreak average was 10.6.

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game.

TCU has improved its assist/turnover radio this season (1.37/3rd in Big 12) from a year ago (0.94/8th).

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 and 20th nationally with a +3.8 turnover margin.

TCU forces 15.9 turnovers per game which ranks second in the Big 12.

TCU leads the Big 12 in shooting percentage in conference games only (47.6).

TCU ranks 20th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (95.0).

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and 33rd nationally with 4.7 blocked shots per game.

TCU has used 15 different starting lineups, which is the most among teams in power five conferences.

Under Jamie Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 89-33 overall and 33-28 in Big 12 games.

TCU is 37-9 as a ranked team at home and 20-7 as a ranked team at home under Dixon.

LAST TIME OUT

A pair of JaKobe Coles free throws sent TCU home a winner in Lubbock for the first time in eight seasons, 83-82.

Mike Miles Jr. led the Frogs with 24 points and Emanuel Miller recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds.

It was also the first time since 2000 that TCU won three-straight games over Texas Tech.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Texas is 4-4 in Big 12 road games and is coming off an 81-72 loss at Baylor Saturday.

Marcus Carr is the Big 12’s fourth-leading scorer at 16.8 points per game.

UT ranks 15th nationally in offensive efficiency (118.1).

UP NEXT

TCU plays at Oklahoma (14-15, 4-12) in the regular-season finale at 2 p.m. on Saturday on Big 12 Now on ESPN+