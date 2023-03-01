UTSA hires former TCU RB Aaron Green as offensive analyst

UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor has reportedly hired former TCU running back Aaron Green to serve as an offensive analyst for the upcoming 2023 season. Green played for the Horned Frogs from 2012-15 and went undrafted in 2016 before playing four years professionally. Green spent one season with the Los Angeles Rams before adding one season with the Dallas Cowboys and two seasons with the Buffalo Bills. His last stint as a professional football player came with the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF in 2019.

Green enjoyed a successful four-year career with the Horned Frogs after starting his career with Nebraska. The former TCU standout rushed for 2,426 yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry across the 2013, 2014 and 2015 seasons. Green, who added 307 receiving yards and four touchdowns during his Horned Frog career, helped TCU to a 12-1 record along with a Big 12 Conference title and Peach Bowl victory over Ole Miss during the 2014 season. Green and the Horned Frogs followed with an 11-2 record during the 2015 season, when TCU rallied for a thrilling overtime win against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.