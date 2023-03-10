Big 12 Tournament Semifinal Game Thread: #22 TCU Basketball vs. #7 Texas

TCU is back in the Big 12 Semifinals for a second straight year and just the third time since joining the league in 2012. In 2022, the Frogs advanced to this position by taking down the Texas Longhorns in the Quarterfinal before falling to eventual Big 12 and National Champion Kansas. TCU made its way into the Semis this season with a win over 3-seed #12 Kansas State on Thursday night, as Chuck O’Bannon and Mike Miles shared the spotlight, each scoring 22 points to power the Frogs to a victory. As the 2-seed, #7 Texas also got here with a runaway win, defeating Oklahoma State 61-47 on Thursday, holding the Cowboys to 27% shooting from the field. Both teams will be without their traditional starting big men, as TCU Center Eddie Lampkin is away from the team at least for the Big 12 Tournament and Texas Forward Timmy Allen is reportedly out with a leg injury.

Which team will advance to the Championship? Join us in the comments section below as we follow today’s action.

MAR. 10 | T-MOBILE CENTER (19,135) | KANSAS CITY, MO | 8:30 PM

How to watch & listen:

Broadcast: ESPN

Online Streaming: WatchESPN // ESPN App

Play-By-Play: Rich Hollenberg Analyst: Chris Spatola Reporter: Kris Budden

Radio: AM 570 KLIF | XM/SXM

Online Radio: HFTV // TuneIn // Varsity

Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge Analyst: John Denton

Series History:

Series: Texas leads 119-70

Neutral: UT leads 7-2

First Meeting: UT won 53-27 (1914-15) in Austin

Last Meeting: TCU won 75-73 (3/1/23) in Fort Worth

Winning Streak: TCU, W1

Dixon vs. UT: 8-10

Rankings:

TCU

AP: 22

Coaches: 23

KenPom: 24

NET: 27

TEXAS

AP: 7

Coaches: 7

KenPom: 9

NET: 9

Moneyline: TCU: +105; Texas: -125

Spread: Texas: -1.5

Point Total: 147.5

TCU vs. Texas Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Damion Baugh TCU 12.5 4.5 5 Emanuel Miller TCU 11.5 7 - Mike Miles TCU 16.5 - - Dylan Disu Texas 10.5 6.5 Marcus Carr Texas 15.5 3.5 4 Sir'Jabari Rice Texas 14.5 4.5 - Tyrese Hunter Texas 11.5 - -

GAME NOTES:

No. 22 and sixth-seeded TCU will play its third-ever Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship semifinal against No. 7 and second-seeded Texas on Friday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Past Big 12 semifinal appearances came in 2017 and 2022.

TCU will attempt to play in its first conference championship game since 1997 (WAC).

TCU finished in a tie for fifth place in the Big 12, matching last season for the best in program history.

TCU’s nine Big 12 wins matches its most-ever in the conference (2018).

TCU is attempting to play in the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1953.

TCU reached 20 wins for the fifth time in the last seven seasons after going 11 seasons without any.

TCU is ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll for the 14th consecutive week, extending its program record.

TCU has a program-best six wins against AP Top 25 teams this season (6-6).

TCU is 8-10 against NET Q1 opponents and 5-0 against NET Q2. Last season, TCU was 8-8 in Q1 games.

Of TCU’s 34 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 19 have come in the seven seasons under Dixon.

Damion Baugh, Mike Miles Jr. and Emanuel Miller were named All-Big 12 Conference.

Miles became the first Horned Frog to be named a three-time All-Big 12 Conference player.

Baugh and Miles were also named Second Team All-Big 12 by the Associated Press.

Miles ranks 16th on TCU’s all-time scoring list with 1,232 career points.

Miles, who is averaging 17.2 points per game, was named to the John R. Wooden Award Final Ballot (top 15).

Emanuel Miller ranks 18th in the Big 12 with 12.6 points per game and ranks sixth with 6.5 rebounds per game.

Miller leads the Big 12 in shooting at 51.9 percent. He’s shooting a team-best 20-of-48 (41.7%) from 3-point range.

Damion Baugh has led/tied the Frogs in assists in 15-straight games and in 23 of the last 26.

Baugh’s 5.9 assists per game rank third in the Big 12.

Baugh is one of 14 players nationally averaging at least 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal.

TCU leads the nation with 18.4 fastbreak points per game. Last season, TCU’s fastbreak average was 10.6.

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game.

TCU has improved its assist/turnover radio this season (1.35/3rd in Big 12) from a year ago (0.94/8th).

TCU ranks third in the Big 12 and 19th nationally with a +3.7 turnover margin.

TCU forces 15.8 turnovers per game which ranks third in the Big 12.

TCU led the Big 12 in shooting percentage in conference games only (47.0).

TCU ranks 23rd nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (94.7).

TCU ranks second in the Big 12 and 32nd nationally with 4.7 blocked shots per game.

TCU has used 15 different starting lineups, which is the most among teams in power five conferences.

TCU is 5-0 this season and 27-11 under Jamie Dixon in games at neutral sites.

LAST TIME OUT

TCU made a season-high 11 3-pointers in an 80-67 win over Kansas State in the Big 12 quarterfinals.

Mike Miles Jr. and Chuck O’Bannon Jr. each scored 22 points and were both 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

TCU would play in its first-ever Big 12 Championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday on ESPN against the winner of Kansas and Iowa State