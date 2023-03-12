Former TCU golfer Tom Hoge breaks course record at The PLAYERS Championship

Former TCU golf standout Tom Hoge enjoyed quite the turnaround to his weekend at the 2023 PLAYERS Championship. After birdying his final hole of the second round to barely make the cut at 2-over-par, Hoge caught fire and dominated TPC Sawgrass on Saturday, soaring up the standings with a stellar round of 62 to set a new course record. Hoge made 10 birdies over 18 holes during the third round, draining his final birdie of the afternoon on the par-4 ninth hole to break the previous course record of 63 set by several players.

Fun day out there let’s keep it going tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/2Oxu3KtIDd — Tom Hoge (@HogeGolf) March 12, 2023

Hoge’s record-breaking round included 31 on both the back nine and the front nine, with five birdies on each end of the course. The former Horned Frog golfer birdied all four par-5 holes on Saturday, showing world-class accuracy with his irons and dead-eye accuracy with his putter. Hoge’s tournament started poorly on Thursday, when he fired a 78 before bouncing back with a 4-under-par 68 on Friday to make the cut on the number.

Tom Hoge recites every club he hit from his course record round in 65 seconds. pic.twitter.com/N9kGCI6fVr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2023

The record-setting 10-under-par 62 moved Hoge into the hunt for the championship on Sunday, where he cooled off with a 2-under-par 70 to finish tied for third place with a 10-under-par final score. Hoge posted a 71.4 percent driver accuracy measurement and hit 50 percent of all greens in regulation. His 1.667 putts per greens in regulation ranked among the best in the field. The third-place performance ties Hoge’s best finish this season. The former TCU standout was third at the Sentry Tournament of Champions from Jan. 5-8.

Tom Hoge of Fargo drills a 10-footer to shoot 62 at The Players to break the course record at TPC Sawgrass. Here are the players who shot 63. Good company. pic.twitter.com/YdgTz3Lwvb — Mike McFeely (@McFeely_Inforum) March 11, 2023

Hoge tied for 14th with a 7-under-par final score at the Genesis Invitational from Feb. 16-19. The former Horned Frog had pulled in over $1.2 million in earnings before his third-place finish at the 2023 PLAYERS Championship. Hoge and former Oklahoma State golfer Viktor Hovland, who also fired a 10-under-par, will each take home $1.475 million in earnings.