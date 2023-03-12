TCU earns No. 6 seed in 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

The TCU men’s basketball team has earned a No. 6 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and will take on the winner of the play-in game between No. 11 seeds Nevada and Arizona State. The Horned Frogs (21-12, 9-9 Big 12) are one of seven teams from the Big 12 Conference that earned tickets to the NCAA tournament this season. TCU will compete in the West Region and play its first game of the postseason on Friday at 9:05 p.m. central time in Denver.

Dancing for the third time in six years and in back-to-back seasons for the first time in 70 years!#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/sdQj0NNKM1 — TCU Basketball (@TCUBasketball) March 12, 2023

TCU went 1-1 over two games in the Big 12 tournament, upsetting Kansas State 80-67 before falling 66-60 against Texas in the semifinal round. The Horned Frogs are a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second time since 2018, when TCU fell against Syracuse 57-52 after the Orange won their play-in game as a No. 11 seed. The Horned Frogs have now reached the NCAA Tournament three times since head coach Jamie Dixon took over the program in 2016. TCU was a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament last season, upsetting No. 8 seed Seton Hall before falling just short against No. 1 seed Arizona in overtime.