REPORT: TCU center Eddie Lampkin entering transfer portal

TCU center Eddie Lampkin was not with the team for the Big 12 Conference tournament due to personal reasons. It now appears Lampkin’s time with the program has come to an end, with multiple reports Monday morning indicating the fiery big man will enter the transfer portal after three seasons with the Horned Frogs. Lampkin averaged 6.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season, helping TCU to a 21-12 record and its second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth. Lampkin’s season was partly hindered due to an ankle injury.

After reports surfaced last week that Lampkin wouldn’t travel with the team for the Big 12 tournament, the redshirt sophomore shared a series of alarming text messages to his Instagram on Wednesday. One message appeared to be between head coach Jamie Dixon and Lampkin’s mother Vanessa, who alleged that Dixon made racist remarks toward Lampkin. Two other messages between Lampkin and an unnamed coach were also shared Wednesday. TCU ultimately reached the semifinal round of the Big 12 tournament, upsetting Kansas State 80-67 in the quarterfinals before dropping a hard-fought game against Texas.

The Eddie Lampkin-TCU saga has taken a turn. Screenshots from Lampkin’s IG alleges mistreatment and “racial” remarks. pic.twitter.com/0C5yvzrxDj — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) March 8, 2023

Lampkin’s departure is a notable loss for the Horned Frogs, who will be a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament and are looking to reach the second round for the second straight season. With Lampkin away from the program, TCU will need forward Xavier Cork and reserve center Souleymane Doumbia, the team’s only big men remaining, to step up if the team has any hopes of making a postseason push. A 6-foot-11, 263-pounder from Houston, Lampkin averaged 5.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over his three-year career with TCU.