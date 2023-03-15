Baseball: TCU drops midweek matchup at Texas State

TCU baseball suffered its second consecutive midweek loss to a nonconference foe on Tuesday, with the Horned Frogs falling 8-4 against Texas State. TCU (9-7, 0-0 Big 12) will open conference play with a three-game series at Oklahoma beginning Friday evening. Freshman left-hander Braeden Sloan took the mound on Tuesday, taking his second loss in two weeks after conceding four walks and four earned runs in two and one-third innings.

Right-hander Mason Speaker also struggled, allowing three earned runs over one and two-thirds innings of relief. Left-handed freshman Chase Hoover helped keep Texas State off the scoreboard, throwing three innings while allowing only one run. River Ridings fired the final inning of relief for the Horned Frogs, who combined to walk nine batters in the loss. TCU took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single from freshman Jake Duer in the top of the second inning.

Texas State broke the game open in the bottom of the third inning, scoring five runs on a two-run single, an RBI groundout and a two-run homer. Right fielder Austin Davis launched a solo blast for TCU in the top of the fourth inning, but Texas State countered with three runs over the fourth and fifth innings to surge ahead 8-2. Third baseman Cole Fontenelle and left fielder Logan Maxwell each recorded RBI knocks for the Horned Frogs in the top of the ninth inning. Duer and Maxwell both went 2-for-3 to lead the TCU offense in the loss.