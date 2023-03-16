Men’s Golf: TCU wins 2023 GCU Invitational

The TCU men’s golf team earned its first tournament victory of the season over the weekend, shooting a 17-under-par score to take the 2023 GCU Invitational at GCU Golf Course in Phoenix. The Horned Frogs, who started strong with a 270 over the first 18 holes, finished one stroke better than GCU and North Dakota State, who each carded 16-under-par team scores. Gustav Frimodt was the low shooter for the TCU team, firing respective rounds of 69, 64 and 69 for a 202 during the 54-hole event to take second place individually.

Gustav Frimodt finishes with a career-best vs. par of 11-under to place second and lead TCU to its first tournament win of the season.



https://t.co/nw7P4i2033#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/LoOkKJwTmj — TCU Men's Golf (@TCUMensGolf) March 14, 2023

Maxence Giboudot finished eighth individually with a 5-under-par 208 for the Horned Frogs, carding respective rounds of 66, 71 and 71. Jacob Skov Olesen tied for 19th place with an even-par 213, shooting a low round of 67 to become the third top-20 finisher for TCU in the 16-team tournament. The Horned Frogs will next compete in the Seahawk Intercollegiate Invitational from March 26-27 before playing the Wyoming Cowboy Classic from April 3-4. The GCU Invitational victory was TCU’s best team performance since taking fourth place out of 24 teams in The Prestige at the Greg Norman Course from Feb. 20-22.