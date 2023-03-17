UPDATE: Frogs O’ War 2023 NCAA Tournament Survivor Pool, March 17

The 2023 NCAA Tournament opened with a bang, immediately delivering Madness. While there were only four seed-line upsets, there was one last second stunner and one massive upset.

For the third consecutive Tournament, a 15-seed has toppled a 2-seed, as the Princeton Tigers eliminated Pac 12 Tournament Champion Arizona Wildcats 59-55 in Sacramento. Kerr Kriisa shot 1-7 from the field as the ‘Cats shot just 18% from beyond the arc. Eight of our entrants put their faith in Arizona and have now been knocked out of the pool.

As called by @DerekJones79 on Princeton Tigers radio & heard on the @varsity app: pic.twitter.com/q3WgGe90y1 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 16, 2023

The other major upset came with a stunning finish as the Virginia Cavaliers had very nearly sealed the game before the Furman Paladins trapped Kihei Clark in the corner. The veteran guard and 2019 Nation Champion made a decision that will haunt him, chucking the ball toward half court where the Paladins intercepted it, delivering a pass to Nashville-native JP Pegues, who delivered a shining moment.. eliminating UVA and nine members of our pool.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?!



FURMAN WITH THE STEAL AND 3 TO TAKE THE LEAD WITH 2.2 SECONDS REMAINING #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fSCNKUzboq — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

In total, the Tournament’s opening day knocked out 20% of the pool, with those putting trust in Boise State, Illinois, Texas A&M, Utah State, and West Virginia all eliminated. If you were able to survive Thursday, make your 2nd Round picks for Saturday March 18. You can review all of the entries or be reminded of who you selected here: Frogs O’ War 2023 NCAA Tournament Survivor Pool

If you need to go back and review the rules, you can see the introduction post. Also, reminder that the winner will receive a free T-Shirt from BreakingT. Good luck!