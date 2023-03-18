Horned Frog Sports Round Up: 3/18

Swimming and Diving: TCU Swim and Dive finished up NCAA Zone Competitions in Minneapolis and competed in the National Invitational Championships in Elkhart, Indiana this past week. Alec Hubbard earned an invitation to the NCAA National Championships in platform after finishing 5th at the NCAA Zone D Championship. Hubbard will join fellow Frogs David Ekdahl and Jadon Wuilliez at the National Championships who both earned invitations on earlier days of competition at the Zone Championships. The NCAA Championships will take place March 22nd through 25th back in Minneapolis where Hubbard will compete in the platform, Ekdahl will compete in the 1-meter and 3-meter competitions, and Wuilliez will compete in the 100-meter backstroke. TCU started off the National Invitational Championships strong as well with a win on the first day from Jeanne Dahmen in the 50 fly thanks to a great time of 24.02. Olivia Rhodes secured another podium finish for the Frogs with a bronze medal in 50 freestyle, while Raphael Paiva Da Lima picked up a third-place finish in the men’s 50-yard breaststroke. More hardware was earned by TCU on the second day of competition thanks to a school record time in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke of 1:00.92, good for a third-place finish. Dahmen picked up another top 3 finish with a second-place finish in the women’s 100-yard fly, breaking the school record with a time of 53.45. The men’s 800-yard freestyle team of Luke Dimiceli, Milan Fabian, Geremia Freri, and Kornel Kohalmi finished the day strong for TCU with a third-place finish and a time of 6:29.74. Freri had an excellent performance on the third and final day of competition as he came in third place in the 200-yard breaststroke and broke the school record with a 48.98 time in the 100-yard IM. The NCAA Championships next week will wrap up what has already been a very successful season for TCU Swim and Dive with a chance to get even better with 3 Frogs competing in 4 total events at the National Championships.

Track and Field: Both the outdoor and indoor track and field squads were in action this past week with the Indoor National Championships, the Armor UTA Invite, and the TCU Alumni Invitational. The Frogs were excellent in the triple jump on both the men’s and women’s sides as Grace Anigbata and Jaren Holmes both had top-10 finishes in the event. Anigbata broke the school record for the triple jump on her way to a second-team All-American award with a leap of 44’ 6.75”. Holmes was named second-team All-American as well with a leap of 53’ 3” good for ninth overall. The outdoor team had a great showing at the Armor UTA Invite with three throwers picking up wins for the Frogs. Samantha Callaway recorded two podium finishes on the day including a win in discus thanks to a throw of 49.08 meters. Callaway also finished third in shot put after a 12.82-meter throw. Mathilda Bjorklund picked up her second win of the season in hammer throw with a throw of 56.76 meters which was over eight meters longer than second place. Kyler Van Grouw also had an excellent day as he came in first in men’s shot put with a 15.32-meter throw and came in second in men’s discus with a throw of 49.28 meters. Next was the TCU Alumni Invitational where Bjorklund continued her dominant start to the season with her third straight win in hammer throw. Callaway also continued her hot start with a second-place finish in women’s discus. Jillian Johnson picked up a third-place finish for the Frogs in high jump while Emma Seetoo won the long jump for TCU with a leap of 6.20 meters. Quinn Calhoun was yet another winner for the Frogs as she finished first in the women’s pole vault with a height of 4.11 meters. TCU won the men’s pole vault event as well behind a 5.10-meter height from Ben Kirbo. TCU also had the top two finishers in men’s long jump as Gavin Champ and Evan Koach had jumps of 7.50 meters and 7.45 meters respectively. Sydney Juszczyk finished first in the women’s javelin with a throw of 48.75 meters which was 6 meters longer than second place. TCU had the top two finishers in men’s triple jump as well with

Theophilus Mudzengerere and Damilare Olukosi took first and second respectively. The Frogs’ 4x100 meter men’s relay team took first place as well. TCU dominated the women’s 1500-meter race as the top 5 finishers were all Frogs, led by Gracie Morris with an excellent time of 4:14.59. Jasmin Muhammad-Graham picked up a first-place finish for TCU in the women’s 800-meter, finishing almost 7 seconds ahead of second place. Iyana Gray was another Frog winner as she finished first in the 200-meter dash as Dreunna Washington joined her on the podium with a third-place finish. The top two runners in the women’s 3000-meter race were both Horned Frogs as Mariana Martinez and Peyton Mcquillan took first and second place respectively. The women’s and men’s 4x400 meter race was won by the TCU teams as well to wrap up the day. Next up for Outdoor Track and Field is the Clyde Hart Classic in Waco next Friday and Saturday.

Rifle: TCU Rifle closed out their 2023 season with an incredible showing at the National Championship meet in Akron, Ohio coming in second overall. The Frogs had to battle back from a slow start in smallbore as they were in sixth place after the first day. TCU shot very well in air rifle on the second day, coming in second overall in the event and moving ahead of 4 teams to finish second overall. Julie Johannessen led the way for the Frogs with an excellent 599 score in air rifle and a 586 score in smallbore. Johannessen had one of the greatest seasons of all time for a Frog as she set the NCAA record in smallbore at the PRC Championships with a score of 598. Katie Zaun and Stephanie Grundsoee had great showings at the National Championship as well as they shot 597 and 595 in air rifle and 585 and 584 in smallbore respectively. The Frogs had yet another phenomenal season as they won the PRC Championship and lost only one meet all year with that being the National Championship. TCU will be back as they are still a very young team with Johannessen and Zaun both just being freshmen with many chances at runs to the natty ahead.

Men’s Golf: TCU Men’s Golf won the GCU Invitational this past week with a team score of -17 to barely edge out North Dakota State and Grand Canyon University who both had team scores of -16. Gustav Frimodt led the way for the Frogs as he finished second overall individually and shot 11 under par through the three rounds of the tournament. Frimdot’s 64 in the second round of the tournament was the best score for a Horned Frog in the tournament and was tied for the second-best round across the whole field. Maxence Giboudot had a great tournament as well, shooting 5 under through three rounds. Giboudot’s performance was highlighted by a 65 in the first round which was tied for the best score in that round. TCU will next head to Wilmington, North Carolina for the Seahawk Intercollegiate on March 26th and 27th.