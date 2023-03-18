 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UPDATE: Frogs O’ War 2023 NCAA Tournament Survivor Pool, March 18

Friday featured the greatest upset in NCAA Tournament history

By Anthony North
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Grant Singleton & Fairleigh Dickinson eliminated 1-seed Purdue
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The shear impossibility of the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights’ victory over 1-seed Purdue Boilermakers is difficult to comprehend. It was quite literally David vs. Goliath as the shortest roster in all of College Basketball was stacked up against the tallest, including 7’4” National Player of the Year Zach Edey was held to one shot attempt over the final thirteen minutes. FDU got into the Big Dance on a technicality, as NEC Tournament Champion Merrimack was ineligible for the postseason due to rules related to moving up to Division I. The Boilermakers’ stunning loss brought down 19 pool entrants who thought they were playing it safe by taking a top seed.

Outside of that stunner, there was very little impact to our pool on Friday as only nine other contestants were eliminated due to losses from Iowa State, Memphis, Kent State, NC State, Providence, and VCU. You can review all of the entries or be reminded of who you selected here: Frogs O’ War 2023 NCAA Tournament Survivor Pool. If you need to go back and review the rules, you can see the introduction post. Also, reminder that the winner will receive a free T-Shirt from BreakingT. Good luck!

If you survived so far, fill out the form below (or follow this link if your browser does not show the form below) with your picks for Sunday, ahead of the Pitt-Xavier tip off at 11:10 AM Central.

