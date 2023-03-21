UPDATE: Frogs O’ War 2023 NCAA Tournament Survivor Pool, Sweet 16

For the second straight year a 15-seed Cinderella has danced into the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. When Princeton took down the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, it also eliminated 22 entries from our pool. That was the big cannon ball into our pool, as no other contest eliminated more than three participants, as the next biggest surprise was the Self-less 1-seed Kansas Jayhawks falling to Arkansas.

Sunday featured very little drama for our pool as the majority of remaining entrants correctly selected Florida Atlantic to end the unthinkable run of 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson.

After all the activity of the first two rounds, we have 28 participants alive, just 18% of the total entry pool. Congrats to those of you that have made it this far and good luck throughout the rest of the Tournament.

You can review all of the entries or be reminded of who you selected here: Frogs O’ War 2023 NCAA Tournament Survivor Pool. If you need to go back and review the rules, you can see the introduction post. Also, reminder that the winner will receive a free T-Shirt from BreakingT.

If you survived so far, fill out the form below (or follow this link if your browser does not show the form below) with your picks for the Sweet 16, ahead of the Michigan State vs. Kansas State tip off at 5:30 PM Central on Thursday March 23. The Sweet Sixteen entry form also includes tie-breakers, in case all entries are eliminated during the same day with no available teams remaining to select - it is possible we have a champion before the Elite 8. The tiebreakers will only apply if necessary; Tiebreaker 2 will only be used if Tiebreaker 1 still results in a tie.