Former TCU DE L.J. Collier signs with Arizona Cardinals

Former TCU defensive lineman and first-round draft selection L.J. Collier has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. Collier was drafted to the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent four seasons and totaled 40 tackles and three sacks across 45 games. Collier’s best season came during the 2020 campaign, where he notched all three of his career sacks and appeared in a career-best 16 games with 22 total tackles.

Former Seahawks’ first-round pick DE LJ Collier is signing a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2023

Collier spent four seasons with the TCU football team, where he played in 41 games under former head coach Gary Patterson. The Horned Frog defensive end compiled 42 total tackles along with 19.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, six passes defensed and one interception during his collegiate career. The Munday, Texas native and one-time First-Team All-Big 12 honoree was chosen by the Seahawks with the 29th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.