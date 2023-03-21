TCU women’s basketball hires Mark Campbell as head coach

The TCU women’s basketball team has found its next head coach, with the university announcing Tuesday that Mark Campbell will take over the program after two seasons as the head coach at Sacramento State. Campbell will assume the role vacated by former TCU head coach Raegan Pebley, who stepped down after the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Campbell inherited a Sacramento State team that went 3-22 during the 2020-21 season. Under Campbell’s leadership, the Hornets went 14-16 during the 2021-22 season and 25-8 during the 2022-23 season, where Sacramento State clinched a share of its first-ever Big Sky Conference title before winning the conference tournament. The Hornets earned their way into the NCAA Tournament, where they fell against UCLA in the first round. The 25 wins this season were a school record for the Sacramento State women’s basketball program.

✅ Most wins in a season in school history (25)

✅ 1st 20-win season in school history

✅ First Big Sky regular season & tournament titles

✅ First NCAA Tournament berth

✅ School record field goal & 3-point percentage

Prior to his experience at Sacramento State, Campbell spent seven seasons as an associate head coach with the Oregon women’s basketball team, helping the Ducks to six NCAA Tournament appearances as well as three Pac-12 Conference titles during the regular season and two conference tournament crowns. At Oregon, Campbell’s recruiting efforts helped land No. 1 ranked prospect and eventual No. 1 overall draft pick Sabrina Ionescu. Campbell will become the eighth head coach of the TCU women’s basketball team.