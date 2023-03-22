Baseball: Hoover shines as TCU blanks Abilene Christian

“Hail, all, hail,” rang throughout Lupton Stadium after TCU’s 7-0 win over Abilene Christian Tuesday night.

Chase Hoover stood in front of his teammates, facing the TCU faithful, as the Alma Mater played over the stadium’s loudspeakers. After seven scoreless innings, the recognition was more than deserved.

TCU defeated Abilene Christian 7-0 on Tuesday night, March 21, thanks to the strong pitching performances of Chase Hoover and Cohen Feser, who combined to allow only three hits all game. Luke Boyers and Austin Davis both hit home runs to secure the win for the Frogs.

Hoover, a freshman from Santa Barbara, California, making his first career start after pitching 8.2 relief innings on the season, allowed only two hits, walked two, and struck out four in six innings. Boyers hit a solo home run in the third, and TCU scored four more runs in the fourth, with Davis hitting a home run and Boyers hitting a two-run double.

B4 | @Luke_Boyers has 3 RBIs tonight. His latest hit, a two run double gives the Frogs a 5-0 lead.#FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/55nACnMA2G — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) March 22, 2023

In the seventh inning, TCU added two more runs due to a bases loaded error, and Feser retired six of the seven batters he faced in the eighth and ninth innings, striking out four.

The duo of Hoover and Feser faced only 29 batters, two over the minimum, and at one point retired 16 in a row. TCU registered its third shutout of the season and played errorless baseball for the sixth time.

Boyers hit his second home run of the season and collected his third multi-hit game of the season and the 30th of his career. Davis hit his fifth home run of the season and notched his sixth multi-hit game and the 50th of his career.

With the comfortable win, TCU improves to 11-9 on the season, and will continue its five-game homestand on Wednesday night when the Frogs host Northwestern. The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Braeden Sloan will get the start for the Frogs.