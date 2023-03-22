REPORT: TCU Forward Emanuel Miller declares for NBA Draft

The off-season has officially arrived for TCU Basketball with the first potential domino to fall for the Horned Frogs’ roster as two-time All-Big 12 Honorable Mention starting Forward Emanuel Miller has reportedly declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.

TCU's Emanuel Miller tells me that he will declare for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Miller has one more year of eligibility remaining due to COVID.



Averaged 12.3 PPG and 6.5 RPG this season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 22, 2023

Miller started 65 games for the Frogs in his two seasons in Fort Worth after transferring from Texas A&M before the 2021-22 season. During his time as a Horned Frog, he averaged 11.3 points per game on 50% shooting with 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Miller was a key figure in perhaps TCU’s greatest two-year run in program history, reaching the NCAA Tournament and winning a First Round game in consecutive seasons.

Miller still has one year of eligibility due to bonus COVID year. He may sign with an NCAA-certified agent and still maintain that eligibility until the early entry withdrawal deadline of May 31st. Last off-season, Mike Miles Jr. and Damion Baugh declared for the draft before returning to TCU for the 2022-23 season. The 2023 NBA Draft will take place on June 22nd in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.