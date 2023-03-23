Horned Frog Sports Round Up: 3/23

Women’s Tennis:

TCU Women’s Tennis faced two tough opponents on a road trip to Oklahoma this past weekend in 17th-ranked Oklahoma State and 22nd-ranked Oklahoma. The Frogs dropped the first match to Oklahoma State, their conference opener, by a score of 4-1. The doubles point took all three matchups to decide as Destinee Martins and Tiphanie Lemaitre secured a win against the third pairing from OSU by a score of 6-4. Mercedes Aristequi and Jade Otway lost a nailbiter as the second pairing by a score of 7-6 with the tiebreaker being won by Oklahoma State 7-3. The 43rd-ranked doubles pairing in the nation in Yu-Chin Tsai and Helena Narmount dropped a tough one against the top pairing from OSU by a score of 6-1.

Lemaitre earned the first and only point for the Frogs against Oklahoma State with a win on court one in singles by a score of 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. Otway had also split the first two sets on court four before the match was clinched by OSU, while Martins also did not get to finish her match.

The game against Oklahoma was unfortunately not much better as the Frogs dropped their second straight by a score of 4-0. The doubles pairings were the same for the match against OU as they were for OSU and the result was largely the same as Oklahoma won the matches on the top two courts to secure the doubles point.

Four of the six singles matches went to three sets, however, as the Frogs were resilient despite giving up an early lead. Lematrie, Aristegui, Otway, and Tsai all forced their matches to a third set with the latter three being left unfinished by the clinching of the match by Oklahoma. The Frogs will have a chance to get back on track with a string of 5 straight home matches, starting off with Kansas State, SMU, and Texas taking place this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively.

Women’s Golf:

TCU Women’s Golf had an excellent showing at the Mountain View Collegiate at Saddlebrooke Mountain View Golf Club in Tuscon this past weekend, coming in 3rd overall in a tournament field that included 17 teams. The Frogs were led by Caitlyn Mcnab who shot 14 under through three rounds, good for 3rd overall individually. Mcnab’s best round was her first one as she shot a 7 under 65 on the first day of the tournament. Sofia Barroso was great for TCU as she shot 4 under on the weekend and tied for 17th place individually. Barroso worked around a tough second round with two 3 under rounds on the first and third days of competition. Two other Frogs finished under par on the weekend as both Lois Lau and Sabrina Nguyen finished 2 under and tied for 26th individually. The next tournament for the Frogs will be in Ardmore, Oklahoma for The Bruzzy Tournament taking place April 1st and 2nd.