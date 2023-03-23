REPORT: TCU guard PJ Haggerty entering transfer portal

TCU freshman guard PJ Haggerty has reportedly entered the transfer portal after one season with the Horned Frogs. The former three-star recruit averaged 2.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game during the 2022-23 season. Haggerty appeared in only six games during his freshman season and was a candidate to receive a redshirt year.

TCU G P.J. Haggerty has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/orYyEGW5I9 — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 22, 2023

Haggerty signed with TCU over several schools including Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Houston and LSU. The 6-foot-3, 192-pounder from Crosby, Texas totaled eight points, four rebounds and three assists during TCU’s 95-60 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Haggerty was the only recruit signed to the 2022 class by head coach Jamie Dixon, who landed Oklahoma State transfer Rondel Walker and SMU transfer Tyler Lundblade in the portal.