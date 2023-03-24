Frogs O’ War Podcast: Frogs O’ March, the TCU Tournament Recap

TCU Basketball went 1-1 in the NCAA Tournament in a pair of thrilling March Madness contests, defeating Arizona State in the First Round and falling in the Second Round to 3-seed Gonzaga. Russ Hodges & Anthony North break down the games, wrap up the basketball season and look at what is ahead in the off-season.

Also covered:

Baseball: drops Big 12 opening series in Norman; wins two mid-week games

Men’s Tennis: Win over Illinois; loss vs. Texas, first loss of season

Beach Volleyball: Another 4-0 weekend with 3 ranked wins

